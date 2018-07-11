8 Children Among Nine Buried Alive In Manipur Landslides

At least nine people including children have been killed by a series of landslides in the northeast Indian state of Manipur bordering Myanmar on morning, said government officials.

Police said that eight children and a woman have been buried alive in the incident that occurred in three places in Tamenglong district.

Image: Outlook

Five children of a family were killed in Tamenglong ward no 4 and another two children of a different family also faced the same fate in the same area. While, the third incident took place in Tamenglong Ward No 2 where a mother-son duo were buried by the mud.

The bodies of seven of the nine persons missing following the landslides have been recovered, District Deputy Commissioner Rabinder Singh told PTI.

Security personnel and locals are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing, Singh said.

Manipur chief minister M Biren Singh said that the rescue operations are on and seven bodies have been retrieved so far.

“I’m deeply saddened to know that nine precious life lost due to land slide at three places in Tamenglong headquarters, till now seven bodies have been recovered two bodies are yet to recovered,” said Biren Singh.