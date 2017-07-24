'My Success Will Be Judged By Critical Lens Of History': Pranab Mukherjee In His Last Presidential Address To Nation
On Monday, President Pranab Mukherjee addressed the nation one day before his last day at office as the 13th President of the Republic of India.
During his address, President Mukherjee said,"How successful I was in discharging my responsibilities will be judged, over time, by the critical lens of history."
"We must free our public discourse from all forms of violence, physical as well as verbal," he said.
Speaking about development, he said that the poorest of the land must feel that they are a part of the nation’s narrative.
"I have received much more from the country than I have given; for that, I will remain ever indebted to people of India," he said.
