10 May 2018 Last Updated at 9:42 am Society

Late-Night Thunderstorm Hits UP, 12 Killed

Thunderstorms and lightning on May 2-3 had killed at least 134 people and injured more than 400 in five states, the Home Ministry said yesterday.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image- File
2018-05-10T09:43:08+0530

A thunderstorm lashed parts of western Uttar Pradesh Wednesday night, killing twelve people and injuring four others a week after a freak weather system had battered the region.

An hailstorm had struck Hathras in the evening.

Four people were injured as severe winds and rain lashed parts of Etawah district. Strong winds also hit the state capital.

Awasthi said the district magistrates have been asked to distribute relief among the storm-hit people immediately or latest by tomorrow morning.

Thunderstorms and lightning on May 2-3 had killed at least 134 people and injured more than 400 in five states, the Home Ministry said yesterday.

Uttar Pradesh was the hardest hit with 80 deaths, most of them in Agra district.

About 100 people were killed then in the state as mud houses collapsed, trees were uprooted and electricity cables snapped.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had faced criticism then for not heading back immediately from the Karnataka election campaign, as news of the casualties poured in from his own state.

Since the May 2-3 thunderstorm, the India Meteorological Department had issued more bad weather alerts for northern India states.

Parts of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi experienced rain and strong winds yesterday.

(PTI)

