India To Work Closely With Indonesia And Italy To Ensure Consistency Of Agenda As It Joins The G20 Troika

As per offical reports of the Ministry of External Affairs, India has joined the G20 Troika comprising the current, previous and incoming presidencies of the grouping.

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, which reflects a recognition that global prosperity is interdependent and the economic opportunities and challenges are interlinked, the MEA said in a statement.

G20 countries have come together to better prepare for the future, the report read.

As a founding member of the G20, India has used the platform to raise issues of vital importance and those that impact on the most vulnerable around the world, the MEA said.

Taking over from Italy, Indonesia assumed the G20 Presidency on Wednesday and will convene various G20 meetings throughout the year culminating with the G20 Leaders' Summit on October 30-31, 2022 under the overall theme of "Recover Together Recover Stronger".

As a Troika-member, India will work closely with Indonesia and Italy to ensure consistency and continuity of the G20's agenda, the MEA said.

India will assume the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022 from Indonesia, and will convene the G20 Leaders' Summit for the first time in India in 2023

(With PTI Inputs)