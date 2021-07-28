Watch: Boy Singing 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ Becomes Internet Sensation, Chhattisgarh CM Felicitates Him

If you are active on Instagram, you must have come across several reels featuring a young boy singing ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’. The song which is now on everyone’s lips has become the new viral rage on the internet and has catapulted Sahdev Dirdo into the limelight, so much so that even Chhattisgarh CM has become his fan!

Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday shared a short video on Twitter. He can be seen with Sahdev Dirdo, after adorning him with a flower garland. He also congratulated Sahdev for his internet success and even asked him to sing ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ for him.

This is not the first time when the CM has appreciated the boy. Earlier too, he had applauded Sahdev by sharing a news article on him on Twitter and said, “Sahdev has received so much love from Chhattisgarh as well as the entire country. I am sending him my best wishes.”

What is the trend all about?

For the unversed, a video of the schoolboy singing the 2019 song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ went crazy viral on social media earlier this month. In the video, the boy identified as Sahdev Dirdo is seen standing in a classroom in front of his teacher as he sings the song with a straight face. Sahdev, a resident of Chhindgarh block of the Sukma district in Chhattisgarh sang the now-viral song at the request of his teacher who recorded the video and shared it online.

Rapper Badshah gave a fun twist to the song and posted remix of Sahdev Dirdo’s version on Instagram while Mumbai Police also took part in the viral trend with a hilarious post on cyber security.

The name of the original song is ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar Jaanu Bhool Mat Jaana’, which was released in the year 2018.

