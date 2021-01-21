Shocking! 10-Year-Old Boy Dies After Father Sets Him On Fire For Not Bringing Him Beedis

In yet another spine chilling incident, a 10-year-old boy was set on fire by his angry father as he was late in bringing beedis from a shop and was not focussing on his studies. The incident took place on January 17 and the boy, who was battling for life, died at a hospital in Hyderabad.
The boy, who suffered 90 per cent burns, was shifted to a hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday night, a police official said.
The father, an alcoholic, allegedly set him on fire at their house after pouring turpentine oil and using a burning matchstick from which he lit his beedi, police said.
He was subsequently arrested and is currently under judicial custody and lodged in a jail here, police added.
With PTI inputs
