Shocking! Angry Father Sets 10-Year-Old Boy Ablaze For Not Studying

In yet another shocking and gruesome case, father of a 10-year-old boy poured turpentine oil and set him ablaze for not focussing on studies.

The boy suffered 60 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment in a government hospital, they said.

The boy's father, a labourer, is absconding, police said, adding, the incident took place at the Kukatpally Housing Board area here on Sunday night.

