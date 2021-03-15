Resignations Continue To Plague TMC As MLA Debashree Roy Quits Party After Being Denied Poll Ticket

With just weeks left for the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday lost another member.

Noted Bengali actor and two-time TMC MLA Debashree Roy quit the party this afternoon after being denied a ticket for the Assembly polls.

This development comes just days after four other TMC MLAs quit the party. MLAs Sonali Guha, Rabindranath Bhattacharya, Jatu Lahiri, Dipendu Biswas and ex-TMC leader Sarala Murmu had joined the BJP on March 8.



Roy, in a letter to TMC state chief Subrata Bakshi, said she will no longer be associated with the party. "Although, I don't hold any post in the party, but I felt it is necessary to write this letter as I wanted to inform the leadership that I don't want to be associated with the TMC anymore," she said.

When asked about her future plans, Roy said she will concentrate on acting but is open to joining any other party if there is a "concrete proposal".

Roy was scheduled to join the BJP in 2019 but her plans got scuttled after TMC turncoat and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee and his friend Baisakhi Bandopadhyay opposed her induction into the saffron camp.

Incidentally, Chatterjee resigned from the BJP on Sunday after he was denied a poll ticket.

(With PTI inputs)

