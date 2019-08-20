﻿
'Ram Temple Destroyed For Babri Masjid': Advocate Cites ASI Report As Proof

Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan told the court that the Archeological Survey of India's report refers to figures of crocodiles and tortoise, which were alien to the Muslim culture.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 August 2019
A view of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before demolition in 1992
The Ram temple in Ayodhya was destroyed to construct a mosque at the disputed site, said advocate for Ram Lalla Virajman, one of the parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, on Tuesday while referring to an ASI report.

Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for the deity, told the court that the Archeological Survey of India's (ASI) report refers to figures of crocodiles and tortoise, which were alien to the Muslim culture.

The submissions were made during the eighth day hearing in the case before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The senior advocate is referring to other archaeological evidences from the ASI's report to buttress claims that the disputed area had a Hindu temple.

The hearing is underway before the bench also comprising justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

(PTI)

or just type initial letters