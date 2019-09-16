﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Hindi Row: K'taka CM Yediyurappa Says His Govt Committed To Promoting Kannada, State Culture

Hindi Row: K'taka CM Yediyurappa Says His Govt Committed To Promoting Kannada, State Culture

The Karnataka Chief Minister said 'as far as Karnataka was concerned, Kannada was the principal language'.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Hindi Row: K'taka CM Yediyurappa Says His Govt Committed To Promoting Kannada, State Culture
In this file photo, Karnataka chief minister & BJP State President B S Yeddyurappa sits during the assembly session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (PTI)
Hindi Row: K'taka CM Yediyurappa Says His Govt Committed To Promoting Kannada, State Culture
outlookindia.com
2019-09-16T18:08:51+0530

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa is the latest leader to have waded into the choppy waters of politics over language. On Monday, Yediyurappa said all the official languages in our country are equal, days after Home Minister Amit Shah said India should have a common language to mark its identity globally.

The Karnataka Chief Minister said that "as far as Karnataka was concerned, Kannada was the principal language".

 "We will never compromise its importance and are committed to promoting Kannada and our state's culture," he tweeted.

Shah's tweet on Saturday, on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, generated heavy criticism from leaders across the political spectrum.

Yediyurappa's reaction to Shah's push for Hindi as the common language came hours after another regional leader, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, also warned the Centre against the idea.

In a video message posted on Twitter, the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief said the fight for Jallikattu -- the traditional sport involving bulls and humans -- was just a protest, but "the battle for our language will be exponentially bigger than that".

"India or Tamil Nadu doesn't neet or deserve such a battle," he added.

Calling Shah's push for Hindi a "shortsighted folly", Haasan said all will suffer if a common language was imposed.

"Most of the nation happily sings their national anthem in Bengali with pride and will continue to do so," he said, adding, "the reason is the poet who wrote the national anthem gave due respect to all the languages within the anthem."

He urged the home minister "not to make an inclusive India into an exclusive one."

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau B.S. Yeddyurappa New Delhi Bengaluru Karnataka Karnataka Government Anti-Hindi protest National
Next Story : India Head Coach Ravi Shastri Warns Rishabh Pant Not To Play Rash Shots Again In Stern Message
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters