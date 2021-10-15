Advertisement
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
Condition of Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Improving: AIIMS

Dr. Manmohan Singh (89), former Prime Minister of India is admitted to a private ward in the Cardio-Neuro Centre of AIIMS and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr. Nitish Naik.

Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India | File Photo

2021-10-15T14:20:35+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 15 Oct 2021, Updated: 15 Oct 2021 2:20 pm

The condition of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is stable and improving, an AIIMS official said on Friday.

Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following fever.

The 89-year-old former prime minister has been admitted to a private ward in the Cardio-Neuro Centre of the hospital and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr. Nitish Naik.

"His condition is stable and improving," the AIIMS official said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Singh on Thursday evening to enquire about his health.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also met  Singh on Thursday and inquired about his health.

(With PTI Inputs)

