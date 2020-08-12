August 12, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Amid Heavy Monsoon, UN To Provide Aid To Most Vulnerable Communities In India

Amid Heavy Monsoon, UN To Provide Aid To Most Vulnerable Communities In India

The UN stands ready to provide humanitarian support to the most vulnerable and affected communities in India, said an official of the United Nations.

PTI 12 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Amid Heavy Monsoon, UN To Provide Aid To Most Vulnerable Communities In India
An elderly woman rows a makeshift raft to cross a flood-affected area of Mayong village in Morigaon district of Assam.
PTI Photo
Amid Heavy Monsoon, UN To Provide Aid To Most Vulnerable Communities In India
outlookindia.com
2020-08-12T08:32:14+05:30

The United Nations stands ready to provide humanitarian support to the most vulnerable and affected communities in India, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary General has said amid heavy monsoon in the region.

“In neighbouring India, the monsoon there has reportedly claimed more than 770 lives. According to authorities, more than 500,000 people have been evacuated. The UN stands ready to provide humanitarian support to the most vulnerable and affected communities in India,” Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary-General António Guterres said.

Giving an update from UN humanitarian colleagues on flooding in Asia, Dujarric said in Bangladesh, people are experiencing the worst and longest monsoon flooding in years, with a quarter of the country being inundated.

At least 5.4 million people have been affected by severe flooding, with 11,000 households displaced and 135 people killed, he added.

Humanitarian partners are working with the Government of Bangladesh to provide food, shelter, clean water, hygiene supplies and other supplies.

A USD 40 million response plan has been launched to help the more than one million of the people most in need in the country.

Next Story >>

Two Killed, Dozens Injured As Violence Breaks Out In Bengaluru Over Communal Facebook Post

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI United Nations Weather: Monsoon United Nations Headquarters National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos