Advertisement
Friday, Dec 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Govt Has Rs100cr Budget For Chip Design Related Activities This Fiscal: Vaishnaw

The government on Friday said it is cognizant of the importance of semiconductor design and has a budgetary allocation of Rs 100 crore for chip design related programmes the ongoing financial year.

Govt Has Rs100cr Budget For Chip Design Related Activities This Fiscal: Vaishnaw

Trending

Govt Has Rs100cr Budget For Chip Design Related Activities This Fiscal: Vaishnaw
outlookindia.com
2021-12-03T17:30:04+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 5:30 pm

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that semiconductor design is a highly knowledge-intensive field and needs exceptionally skilled manpower and tools.

He said India has a huge talent pool for semiconductor design and a high number of design patents and intellectual property rights (IPR) are produced in the country by design engineers.

"The total budget allocation for chip design related activities / programmes in the current financial year is Rs 100 crore," Vaishnaw said.

Related Stories

‘Christian Missionaries More Dangerous Than Naxals’: BJP MP

He said that the government is focused on broadening and deepening the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector with semiconductor design as one of the focus areas.

Currently, semiconductor wafer fabrication facilities for strategic requirements are available at SemiConductor Laboratory (SCL), Mohali; Gallium Arsenide Enabling Technology Centre (GAETEC), Hyderabad and Society for Integrated Circuit Technology and Applied Research (SITAR), Bengaluru, the minister said.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

To push development of semiconductors, the government has approved 'Establishment of Gallium Nitride (GaN) Ecosystem Enabling Centre and Incubator for High Power and High Frequency Electronics'.

The project is being implemented by Society for Innovation and Development (SID) under the auspices of Indian Institute of Science (IISc) at Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE), Bengaluru at the total project cost of Rs 298.66 crore.

"An application for setting up of Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) of NAND Flash memory has been approved under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for large scale electronics manufacturing," Vaishnaw said.

He said that an application for discrete semiconductor devices, including transistors, diodes, thyristors, etc. and System in Package (SIP) has been approved under the PLI Scheme for large scale electronics manufacturing.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Ashwini Vaishnaw India New Delhi Rajya Sabha Technology
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

White December

White December

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Prateek Sur, Samarth Goyal / Young, brash and little-known artistes are using hip-hop as an outlet to speak up and speak out.

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

Ashwani Sharma / Umang Foundation in Himachal Pradesh has helped many blind and visually impaired persons achieve their dreams by giving them access to higher education.

Mumbai Test, Day 1: Agarwal Century Revives India

Mumbai Test, Day 1: Agarwal Century Revives India

Jayanta Oinam / Catch Day 1 highlights and cricket scores of second India vs New Zealand Test. India reached 221/4 at the close of play.

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Naseer A Ganai / Crowds at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's recent rallies show that he will be a key player in elections in Jammu and Kashmir, when they happen.

Advertisement