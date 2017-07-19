The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
20 July 2017 Last Updated at 11:08 am National

File Status Report On Subramanian Swamy's Plea For CBI-led SIT Probe Into Sunanda Pushkar's Death: HC Tells Delhi Police

Outlook Web Bureau
File Status Report On Subramanian Swamy's Plea For CBI-led SIT Probe Into Sunanda Pushkar's Death: HC Tells Delhi Police
File PTI Photo

The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi Police to file status report on Subramanian Swamy's plea for court-monitored probe by CBI-led SIT into the death of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar.

The HC heard a plea by the BJP leader yesterday. 

Swamy on July 6 had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Delhi High Court seeking a court-monitored enquiry into the mysterious death of Sunanda.

Advertisement opens in new window

During the hearing, the Delhi High Court observed that there is delay in the case and asked Swamy as to why he had come at such a later stage.

The Delhi HC also stated that during the time of the case, Tharoor may have been in power, but asks what influence he wields now.

To this, Swamy submitted a statement that said: "I've come after exhausting all other possibilities. Tharoor is still an MP and belongs to the largest Opposition party."

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead at a suite in a five star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Shashi Tharoor Subramanian Swamy Sunanda Pushkar Delhi National Reportage
Next Story : A Blind Woman Identifies Her Blind Rapist In Gurgaon Court
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters