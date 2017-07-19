File Status Report On Subramanian Swamy's Plea For CBI-led SIT Probe Into Sunanda Pushkar's Death: HC Tells Delhi Police

The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi Police to file status report on Subramanian Swamy's plea for court-monitored probe by CBI-led SIT into the death of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar.

The HC heard a plea by the BJP leader yesterday.

Swamy on July 6 had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Delhi High Court seeking a court-monitored enquiry into the mysterious death of Sunanda.

During the hearing, the Delhi High Court observed that there is delay in the case and asked Swamy as to why he had come at such a later stage.

The Delhi HC also stated that during the time of the case, Tharoor may have been in power, but asks what influence he wields now.

To this, Swamy submitted a statement that said: "I've come after exhausting all other possibilities. Tharoor is still an MP and belongs to the largest Opposition party."

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead at a suite in a five star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.