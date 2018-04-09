The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
09 April 2018 Last Updated at 12:56 pm National Reportage

Father of A Woman, Who Alleged Rape By BJP MLA In Uttar Pradesh And Tried To Kill Self, Dies In Police Custody

Outlook Web Bureau
Father of A Woman, Who Alleged Rape By BJP MLA In Uttar Pradesh And Tried To Kill Self, Dies In Police Custody
Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI
Father of A Woman, Who Alleged Rape By BJP MLA In Uttar Pradesh And Tried To Kill Self, Dies In Police Custody
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

The father of a woman, who had alleged that she was raped by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and his accomplices, died in police custody, on Monday.

The woman's father was arrested on Sunday after the family attempted suicide outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Lucknow residence.

"The man was admitted to the hospital last night after he complained of abdominal pain and vomiting. He passed away in the early morning hours. He was admitted to the hospital by the police," Dr Atul, District hospital, Unnao told ANI.

Advertisement opens in new window

However, the relatives alleged that he was murdered in the jail by Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the BJP MLA from Unnao named as accused by the rape victim.

The woman and her family alleged that she was raped by the BJP MLA and his fellow accomplices, but no action was taken.

The victim also said that she and her family were threatened after they had filed an FIR, which the Police had registered after stalling it for a year.

The family further alleged that the MLA's brother had thrashed the woman's father on April 3 for refusing to cancel the FIR, but the Police booked the father instead, and locked him up for a period of one year.

A probe into the rape case is underway and has been transferred to Lucknow.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh BJP Politics National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : BJP MLA Arrested, Vandalises SP Office To Protest Against Arrest Of NCP MLA Who Allegedly Killed Two Shiv Sena Leaders
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters