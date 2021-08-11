Watch: R. Madhavan's ‘Amusing But Sad’ Videos From His Flight To Dubai

Actor R. Madhvan took to Instagram and posted a series of videos, where the actor was the only passenger on a flight to Dubai. The 51-year-old documented his journey on the social media platform, where he was the only passenger, not just on the flight, but also at the Dubai airport and the waiting lounge as well. He hoped that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will be over soon.

He is in Dubai to shoot for his upcoming film ‘Ameriki Pandit’.

"July 26th 2021...Amusing but sad. Praying hard for this to end soon so loved ones can be with each other... #Amerikipandit shoot in Dubai," he captioned the series of videos.

For the uninitiated, people have to furnish either Covid-19 vaccination certificate or the negative test reports for Covid-19, before they are allowed to travel to Dubai.

On the work front Madhavan, recently wrapped up the shooting of Netflix series ‘Decoupled’, last month.

