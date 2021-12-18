Sonali Kulkarni Teases Kapil Sharma For Not Knowing Marathi Despite Staying In Mumbai, Sharma Breaks Into Punjabi

In a new promo for 'The Kapil Sharma Show', actress Sonali Kulkarni can be seen chastising the host of the comedy show, 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Kapil Sharma for not learning Marathi despite living in Mumbai for quite some time. She appeared on the show alongside actors Ravi Kishan and Sachin Khedekar.

In the promo, Kulkarni tells Sharma that despite working in several films, she never got an opportunity to appear on 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' While Sharma said it was his honour to have her on the show, Kulkarni had one complaint – she wanted to enquire as to why he is speaking only in Hindi and English, and not in the language of Marathi.

Sharma confessed that he didn't know the language. Kulkarni then pulled him up for not knowing the language despite living in the city Mumbai, which has many actors and actresses who speak the language.

To this, Sharma broke into Punjabi and replied, “You've been talking for so long, you're not giving me a chance to speak,”. This reply sure did leave everyone in splits.

She then continued in Marathi, “Shouldn't you know the language of the place you live in a little?” Sharma tried to calm her down and said that he agrees with the point that she just made.

Sharma then addressed her as ‘ma’am’ after calling her "Sonali ji" for so long. Kulkarni noticed and asked him to directly call her by the name ''Sonali''. Sharma, being the playful comic that he is, stepped forward and said, “Listen, baby…” and cracked Kulkarni up.

To promote their show 'Whistleblower', actors Kishan, Khedekar, and actress Kulkarni will appear on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. The SonyLIV show is based on the Vyapam scam in medical colleges that took place in the year 2013. The show is created and written by Ajay Monga, and is directed by Manoj Pillai.

Kulkarni took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her appearance on the show. Have a look at them if you haven't already!

Meanwhile, Sharma will be hosting Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, actor Akshay Kumar and director Aanand L Rai on his show this weekend. The trio will be seen promoting their upcoming movie 'Atrangi Re'.