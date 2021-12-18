Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Sonali Kulkarni Teases Kapil Sharma For Not Knowing Marathi Despite Staying In Mumbai, Sharma Breaks Into Punjabi

Actress Sonali Kulkarni in a recent promo was seen scolding the host of the show 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Kapil Sharma, for not knowing Marathi. Have a look at how Sharma responds.

Sonali Kulkarni Teases Kapil Sharma For Not Knowing Marathi Despite Staying In Mumbai, Sharma Breaks Into Punjabi
Actress Sonali Kulkarni and comedian Kapil Sharma.

Sonali Kulkarni Teases Kapil Sharma For Not Knowing Marathi Despite Staying In Mumbai, Sharma Breaks Into Punjabi
2021-12-18T20:06:37+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 8:06 pm

In a new promo for 'The Kapil Sharma Show', actress Sonali Kulkarni can be seen chastising the host of the comedy show, 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Kapil Sharma for not learning Marathi despite living in Mumbai for quite some time. She appeared on the show alongside actors Ravi Kishan and Sachin Khedekar.

In the promo, Kulkarni tells Sharma that despite working in several films, she never got an opportunity to appear on 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' While Sharma said it was his honour to have her on the show, Kulkarni had one complaint – she wanted to enquire as to why he is speaking only in Hindi and English, and not in the language of Marathi.

Sharma confessed that he didn't know the language. Kulkarni  then pulled him up for not knowing the language despite living in the city Mumbai, which has many actors and actresses who speak the language.

To this, Sharma broke into Punjabi and replied, “You've been talking for so long, you're not giving me a chance to speak,”. This reply sure did leave everyone in splits.

She then continued in Marathi, “Shouldn't you know the language of the place you live in a little?” Sharma tried to calm her down and said that he agrees with the point that she just made. 

Sharma then addressed her as ‘ma’am’ after calling her "Sonali ji" for so long. Kulkarni noticed and asked him to directly call her by the name ''Sonali''. Sharma, being the playful comic that he is, stepped forward and said, “Listen, baby…” and cracked Kulkarni up. 

To promote their show 'Whistleblower', actors Kishan, Khedekar, and actress Kulkarni will appear on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. The SonyLIV show is based on the Vyapam scam in medical colleges that took place in the year 2013. The show is created and written by Ajay Monga, and is directed by Manoj Pillai.

Kulkarni took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her appearance on the show. Have a look at them if you haven't already!

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sonali Kulkarni (@sonalikul)

Meanwhile, Sharma will be hosting Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, actor Akshay Kumar and director Aanand L Rai on his show this weekend. The trio will be seen promoting their upcoming movie 'Atrangi Re'. 

Kapil Sharma Ravi Kishan Sonali Kulkarni Mumbai India Comedy Entertainment Punjabis Art & Entertainment
How Indian Paratroopers Raced Against Time To Liberate Bangladesh

