Shehnaaz Gill On Her Break-up Rumours With Sidharth Shukla: That Will Never Happen

Actor Shehnaaz Gill, has finally reacted to rumours that she had broken up with her rumoured boyfriend, the late actor Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaz Gill reacted to the rumour in an interview while promoting her film 'Honsla Rakh' that also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The film was released on October 15 and has been a huge box office success.

In an interview with Zoom TV, the 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant spoke about the weirdest rumour that she has heard about herself that made her laugh. In reply, Shehnaaz had told the entertainment news portal, "They said I had a breakup. That will never happen."

For the uninitiated, Sidharth Shukla who rose to prominence with iconic TV shows such as ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13’, died following a massive heart attack in Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital, in September. Pictures of an inconsolable Shehnaaz Gill, at Sidharth Shukla’s last rites in Mumbai moved an entire country, with many even worried about the state of her mental well-being. There were also reports that the two were engaged and planning to married by the end of this year.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla had become very good friends after ‘Bigg Boss 13’ and were the darling of social media with their fans even calling them as SidNaaz. They were last seen as special guests in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and also made an appearance on the popular dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane’.

She returned to work last month October 7, after a gap of almost a month. According to a report in Indian Express, Diljit Thind, the producer of the upcoming film ‘Honsla Rakh’, had revealed that the makers had postponed the dates of the shooting of the song for the film ‘Honsla Rakh’, to allow Gill get over the "grave loss" of Sidharth Shukla.