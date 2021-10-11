Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Naga Chaitanya Buys A New House To Shift Into While Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Continue Staying At Their Old House

As per the latest reports on their divorce, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu will continue to stay at the couple’s Gachibowli mansion while actor Naga Chaitanya will move into a new apartment in the Jubilee Hills area.

Naga Chaitanya Buys A New House To Shift Into While Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Continue Staying At Their Old House
Samanth Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya | Instagram

Trending

Naga Chaitanya Buys A New House To Shift Into While Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Continue Staying At Their Old House
outlookindia.com
2021-10-11T16:45:03+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 4:45 pm

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and actor Naga Chaitanya are getting divorced. Their separation is happening swifter than the fans could have imagined. So much so, Chaitanya has already bought himself a plush new apartment where he would be shifting over soon, while their old home will continue to be used by Prabhu, as per reports.

It is being said that the luxurious condo was previously bought by the couple together, and after their divorce, Prabhu will continue to live in the same location, while Chaitanya will move far away from the locality.

According to the most recent information, Chaitanya has moved on and purchased a new home in a posh neighbourhood in Hyderabad. Chaitanya has reportedly purchased a new residence in a wealthy neighbourhood and will be moving to it shortly.

Reports further suggest that the house Chaitanya has purchased is in Jubilee Hills and is currently being renovated. Once the renovation work is done then only Chaitanya will be moving in there. On the other hand, Prabhu will keep the ancient Gachibowli mansion to herself.

Both Chaitanya and Prabhu look to be over their divorce, and they seem to have moved on to newer things pretty quick. While Prabhu has recently completed work on ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’ and an ad film, Chaitanya is slated to begin filming on ‘Thank You’ very soon. He also appeared to be in a good mood when speaking at the pre-release event for ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Nothing has been yet confirmed officially by either Prabhu or Chaitanya about the shifting of the houses.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Naga Chaitanya Samantha Prabhu Mumbai Telugu Film Bollywood Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan Back On The Runway At The FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week

Kareena Kapoor Khan Back On The Runway At The FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week

Check Out Ranna Gill’s Tribal Fashion At The FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week

Ronit Roy Recalls Getting No Offers After Successful Film Debut

Nikki Tamboli Slammed On Twitter For Asking On ‘Bigg Boss 15’, “Who Is Jay Bhanushali?”

Kangana Ranaut Has A Hilarious Response to 'Thalaivii' Trending In Pakistan

Celebs Pour In Their Wishes For Amitabh Bachchan On His 79th Birthday

5 Films Where Amitabh Bachchan Had A Gem Of A Performance

No Bail For Aryan Khan Today, Court Defers Hearing To Wednesday

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Dune’ Director Denis Villeneuve Was 'Fascinated' By The 1965 Novel Written by Frank Herbert

‘Dune’ Director Denis Villeneuve Was 'Fascinated' By The 1965 Novel Written by Frank Herbert

Amitabh Bachchan Steps Down As Face Of Paan Masala Brand After Backlash From Fans

Amitabh Bachchan Steps Down As Face Of Paan Masala Brand After Backlash From Fans

5 Most Underrated Songs From Amitabh Bachchan’s Films

5 Most Underrated Songs From Amitabh Bachchan’s Films

‘As Women We Fight It All The Time’: Supriya Pathak On Gender Disparity In Film Industry

‘As Women We Fight It All The Time’: Supriya Pathak On Gender Disparity In Film Industry

Read More from Outlook

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Nifty moved up quite quickly, as against most other Asian indices that were trading in the red. The other exceptions apart from Nifty were Hang Seng and Nikkei.

J&K: Five Army Personnel Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists In Poonch

J&K: Five Army Personnel Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists In Poonch

Outlook Web Desk / Five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in a fierce gunfight with terrorists during an anti-insurgency operation in Poonch district of J&K.

IPL 2021, Eliminator: Virat Kohli's RCB Face Eoin Morgan's KKR In Sharjah

IPL 2021, Eliminator: Virat Kohli's RCB Face Eoin Morgan's KKR In Sharjah

PTI / In the league phase, RCB and KKR shared the honours in the head-to-head count. RCB won the first leg by 38 runs, then KKR took the return fixture by nine wickets.

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

Outlook Web Desk / Echoing the prime minister's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena.

Advertisement