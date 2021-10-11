Naga Chaitanya Buys A New House To Shift Into While Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Continue Staying At Their Old House

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and actor Naga Chaitanya are getting divorced. Their separation is happening swifter than the fans could have imagined. So much so, Chaitanya has already bought himself a plush new apartment where he would be shifting over soon, while their old home will continue to be used by Prabhu, as per reports.

It is being said that the luxurious condo was previously bought by the couple together, and after their divorce, Prabhu will continue to live in the same location, while Chaitanya will move far away from the locality.

According to the most recent information, Chaitanya has moved on and purchased a new home in a posh neighbourhood in Hyderabad. Chaitanya has reportedly purchased a new residence in a wealthy neighbourhood and will be moving to it shortly.

Reports further suggest that the house Chaitanya has purchased is in Jubilee Hills and is currently being renovated. Once the renovation work is done then only Chaitanya will be moving in there. On the other hand, Prabhu will keep the ancient Gachibowli mansion to herself.

Both Chaitanya and Prabhu look to be over their divorce, and they seem to have moved on to newer things pretty quick. While Prabhu has recently completed work on ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’ and an ad film, Chaitanya is slated to begin filming on ‘Thank You’ very soon. He also appeared to be in a good mood when speaking at the pre-release event for ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’.

Nothing has been yet confirmed officially by either Prabhu or Chaitanya about the shifting of the houses.