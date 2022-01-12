Gauahar Khan Slams The Woman In Viral Video, Neitizens Call Her ‘Queen’

‘Bigg Boss 7’ winner and actress Gauahar Khan has reacted to a viral video of a woman throwing fruits from a vendor’s cart. The actress has called the woman a ‘loser’.

“What a high-headed loser. Shame on her. Please help me with any info on the fruit vendor, I’d like to buy his entire cart for him, that she caused loss to. Name her and shame her,” read Khan’s comment on the Instagram post.

After her comment, fans and netizens praised Khan for voicing out and helping the vendor. One of the users wrote, “You have such a beautiful soul”, another user wrote “You’re such a tender hearted person”, while another user called her a “Queen.”

The video that is doing rounds on the social media shows a visibly angry woman throwing fruits from a vendor’s cart and smashing them on the road. The incident is said to have happened in Bhopal.

According to Hindustan Times, the woman has been identified as a university professor in Bhopal based on the sticker on her car, but no formal confirmation of her identification has been given. In a tweet on Tuesday, Bhopal Collector Avinash Lavania explained that the incident is being probed by the district authority.

Khan recently called out a Twitter user, who slammed diverse personal laws while speaking in favour of a Uniform Civil Code. “Hey loser! I’m a Muslim, and nobody can ban us from having our rights, India is secular, it’s a democracy, not a dictatorship like you would desire! So stay put in the comfort of your American status, and stop inciting hate in my country,” the actor wrote in her tweet.

On the personal front, Khan married Zaid Darbar in December 2020.