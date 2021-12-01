Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Delhi Municipal Corporation Proposes Cleanliness Drive For Connaught Place Corridors, Bus Terminus Near Shivaji Stadium

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and to tackle other issues in the health sector in New Delhi area, the civic body has approved framing, revision, and amendment of recruitment rules for allopathy, ayurvedic, homeopathy, dental, veterinary and Unani cadres to bridge the gap of medical and paramedical staff apart from taking up redevelopment projects.

2021-12-01T20:25:18+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 8:25 pm

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has proposed a mechanized sweeping of Connaught Place corridors, other prominent markets, upgradation of Palika Bazar,Mohan Singh Place. They have also taken up the impetus to regain the status and reputation of Navyug Schools,

Also on the agenda for the next two months are proposals related to the redevelopment and maintenance of Hanuman Vatika at Hanuman Mandir, and the construction of a bus terminus-cum-commercial complex near Shivaji Stadium.

Addressing a press conference here, NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said mechanised sweeping to reduce pollution in the Connaught Place and other prominent markets as well as a business hub in the New Delhi area is proposed for the well-being of visitors to these markets. "Redevelopment and maintenance of Hanuman Vatika is an important concern of the devotees who visit every week there," he added.

"Up-gradation and cleanliness of the public toilet utility in New Delhi area is proposed in regard to Swachh Bharat Mission and Swachh Survekshan 2022. Palika Bazaar and Mohan Singh Place market area revamping is proposed with consultation of the respective market traders association," he said.

NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the civic body has granted Rs 15 lakh each to the kin of employees of the NDMC who died due to Covid. "Benefit has been granted to 24 employees till date. Cases of 12 employees are still in progress and speedy disbursement of relief amount has been directed," he said.

Chahal informed that the redressal of grievances of the employees union, market trader association and the resident welfare association is on top priority. "There are five NDMC housing complexes of Type-I & II quarters where mostly Safai Karamcharis of NDMC live. Directions have been issued for providing modern kitchens, WC in toilets and façade upgradation as per the council's decision,” he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

