Delhi Municipal Corporation Proposes Cleanliness Drive For Connaught Place Corridors, Bus Terminus Near Shivaji Stadium

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has proposed a mechanized sweeping of Connaught Place corridors, other prominent markets, upgradation of Palika Bazar,Mohan Singh Place. They have also taken up the impetus to regain the status and reputation of Navyug Schools,

Also on the agenda for the next two months are proposals related to the redevelopment and maintenance of Hanuman Vatika at Hanuman Mandir, and the construction of a bus terminus-cum-commercial complex near Shivaji Stadium.

Addressing a press conference here, NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said mechanised sweeping to reduce pollution in the Connaught Place and other prominent markets as well as a business hub in the New Delhi area is proposed for the well-being of visitors to these markets. "Redevelopment and maintenance of Hanuman Vatika is an important concern of the devotees who visit every week there," he added.

"In view of the New Education Policy, training of teachers is proposed to fill the gap from engineering, architecture and art college students by giving three-month internships in schools. This will be beneficial for both students and interns, and it is also proposed that a certification of the work will be awarded to the interns," Upadhyay said.

Construction and beautification of Subramanium Bharti, Baba Khadak Singh and Saragarhi Memorials in New Delhi area has been proposed as well.

"Up-gradation and cleanliness of the public toilet utility in New Delhi area is proposed in regard to Swachh Bharat Mission and Swachh Survekshan 2022. Palika Bazaar and Mohan Singh Place market area revamping is proposed with consultation of the respective market traders association," he said.

NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the civic body has granted Rs 15 lakh each to the kin of employees of the NDMC who died due to Covid. "Benefit has been granted to 24 employees till date. Cases of 12 employees are still in progress and speedy disbursement of relief amount has been directed," he said.

Chahal informed that the redressal of grievances of the employees union, market trader association and the resident welfare association is on top priority. "There are five NDMC housing complexes of Type-I & II quarters where mostly Safai Karamcharis of NDMC live. Directions have been issued for providing modern kitchens, WC in toilets and façade upgradation as per the council's decision,” he said.

(With PTI Inputs)