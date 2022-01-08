Deepika Padukone On Battling Coronavirus: 'Covid In Itself is Weird'



Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone tested positive for Covid-19 in May last year. Months after contracting the virus, the actress has now said that she was “physically unrecognisable" at that time.

In an interview with the Film Companion, talking about her experience, she said, "Life after Covid changed for me because physically, I was unrecognisable completely... I think (due to) the medication I was given, the steroids that I was put on. So Covid in itself was weird, your body feels different, your mind feels different. I felt that when I had the illness it was still okay but after that, I needed to take two months off work because my mind wasn't working. The phase for me was very, very difficult."

She said, "I think lockdown one was very, very different. It was all of us trying to figure what had come upon us. And trying to understand how to navigate our lives around this new wave. Lockdown two was also very different because everyone in my family, including me, had Covid at the same time."

On the work front Padukone was last seen in the sports-drama ‘83’ alongside husband and actor Ranveer Singh. The actress will be seen next in the movie ‘Gehraiyaan’. Directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar, the film also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

As reported by Hindustan Times, speaking about the film, director Batra said in a statement, “Gehraiyaan for me is a not just a movie. It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around.”

Apart from ‘Gehraiyaan’ the actress will be seen in ‘Pathan’ which also starrs actor Shah Rukh Khan. The actress will also be seen sharing screen space with actor Prabhas for the first time in the movie ‘Project K.’