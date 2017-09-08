How Can A Parent Know What Happens To Their Child In School, Asks Father Of Boy Found Killed In Gurgaon School Toilet

Body of a class 2nd student of Ryan International School, Bhondsi was found inside a toilet in the school premises, reports ANI.

The 7-year-old boy's body was found in a mutilated condition, with his throat slashed, in what is being speculated as a premeditated murder.

Some students found Pradhuman Thakur (7) lying in a pool of blood in a toilet in the school building around 8:30 am, police said. His father Varun Thakur who works as a quality manager with Orient Craft, had dropped him off to school at around 7.55 in the morning.

"He was happy," he said.

"They told me my son is bleeding, he was found outside the washroom and they are rushing to the hospital, they asked me to come too. I rushed but he was dead by the time I reached...It is a clear-cut murder case. How can a parent know what happens to their child in school," the NDTV quoted him as saying.

Varun said the school administration did not inform him about his son's death initially.

"They told me his health deteriorated suddenly. They did not take care of my son. He could have been saved if he had been taken to hospital in time," he said.

Recounting the incident, Ravinder Kumar, PRO Gurgaon police said, "The students alerted the teachers and the school management then informed police, who rushed him to Artemis Hospital. He was declared brought dead by doctors."

A police team, including forensic experts, is probing the case and has collected blood sample and finger prints from the scene. A knife with blood stains was also recovered from the spot, he added.

"We are investigating the case from all angles ... Of homicide, enmity and others. The police team is examining the CCTV footage from over 30 cameras installed on the school premises," the officer said.

Staff members and classmates of Thakur, who hailed from the Bhondsi area, are being questioned, he said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, police said.

Hundreds of parents and locals gathered outside the school and protested against the school management.

Senior officials of the Gurgaon police intervened to maintain calm.

(With inputs from PTI)