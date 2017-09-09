The Website
09 September 2017

Ryan School Student Murder: Child Rights Body NCPCR Says Negligence On School's Part

A Class 2 student was found with his throat slit in a washroom in the school building on Friday morning.
Outlook Web Bureau
The apex body for child rights, NCPCR, has recommended that a case of negligence be registered against the management of Ryan International School, Gurgaon, following the murder of a seven-year-old student on its premises.

A Class 2 student was found with his throat slit in a washroom in the school building on Friday morning and the police has arrested the bus conductor who admitted to have killed the boy after a failed sexual assault on him. 

A team of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights visited the school and the hospital where the child was rushed after being found in a pool of blood.

"We have told the police that a case of negligence be registered against the school management as we have found that the school did not undertake police verification of teaching and non-teaching staff," said Priyank Kanoongo, Member RTE & Education, NCPCR.

He also wondered what was a school driver who, he said, was spotted in CCTV footage doing in the "circulation area" of students.

Kanoongo said that there are 18 different guidelines on safety and other aspects for schools and NCPCR has reminded time and again that police verification of school employees should carried out. (PTI)

National

