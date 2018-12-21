﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  Yamaha’s YZF-R1 GYTR Costs Over Rs 30 Lakh!

Yamaha’s YZF-R1 GYTR Costs Over Rs 30 Lakh!

The motorcycle will only be available in limited numbers; India launch unlikely

21 December 2018
Yamaha’s YZF-R1 GYTR Costs Over Rs 30 Lakh!
Yamaha’s YZF-R1 GYTR Costs Over Rs 30 Lakh!
outlookindia.com
2018-12-21T17:03:27+0530

  • Designed to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the legendary YZF-R1

  • Will be limited to 20 units worldwide

  • Finished in Yamaha’s Suzuki 8 Hours winning red-and-white livery

  • Gets GYTR performance pack with top-shelf components

If you are planning to deck-up your fancy garage and have lots of money to burn, look no further than the Yamaha YZF-R1 GYTR. Showcased alongside the Tenere 700 at Yamaha's pre-EICMA show, the Japanese manufacturer has now revealed the bike’s price - a cool €39,500 (approx. Rs 31.60 lakh, excluding taxes)! 

Yamahas YZF-R1 GYTR Costs Over Rs 30 Lakh

So what do you get for shelling out over Rs 30 lakh? A limited edition model and a stunning looking motorcycle. The Yamaha R1 GYTR celebrates the 20th anniversary of the company’s flagship litre-class superbike. Hence, it's only fitting that it’ll be limited to 20 units worldwide. To separate them from each other, each of these models will be shipped with a unique number engraved on the top yolk, along with a certificate of authenticity.

Yamahas YZF-R1 GYTR Costs Over Rs 30 Lakh

The other head-turning factor here is its red and white Yamaha Factory Racing Team livery which was used on the company’s Suzuka 8 Hours winning race bike. 

Before you even think of showing it off to your friends at the pub, it should be noted that the R1 GYTR is a track-only machine. And as the name suggests, it comes loaded with GYTR racing parts like a quick throttle, a race ECU, Ohlins racing suspension with a steering damper, Brembo brakes and a race-spec Akrapovic exhaust.

Yamahas YZF-R1 GYTR Costs Over Rs 30 Lakh

We are just as curious as you are about the performance numbers. Unfortunately, Yamaha has decided to keep that a secret for now. As far as its India launch is concerned, we doubt it'll reach our shores considering its super limited run. But, hey we're keeping our fingers crossed.

Source: zigwheels.com

READ MORE IN:
Bikes Yamaha Bikes Yamaha YZF-R1 Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 2019 Rocket III: Triumph’s Torque Monster Looks Ready For A Brawl
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters