Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC: Same Price, Other Options

We have to say Triumph’s pricing of the Scrambler 1200 XC is certainly impressive. For just over Rs 10 lakh (Rs 10.73 lakh to be precise) you get a whole host of features, proper off-road underpinnings and a rather attractive design. But before you sign the dotted line, here are five other options you could consider for the same amount of money.

All prices, ex-showroom India

Ducati Desert Sled (Rs 9.93 lakh)

The Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled has always had a special place in the heart of true blue enthusiasts, thanks to its off-road capabilities and attractive retro design. It also serves as a perfect alternative for someone who would find big ADVs like the Tiger and Multistrada a bit too cumbersome off-road. And thanks to the recent update, it now gets the added safety bracket of cornering ABS. This is something which the Triumph Scrambler 1200 misses out on while being Rs 80,000 more expensive. That said, you do have to settle for a smaller air-cooled engine that pumps out less power with the Desert Sled.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R (Rs 10.49 lakh)

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R might be an odd bike to have in this list. Especially considering it's built for polar opposite reasons to the Scrambler 1200. But hear us out. Just for over Rs 10 lakh, you can get perhaps India’s only 600 supersport machine! Although, if its outright city comfort and highway touring you’re looking for instead of off-roading, you ought to look somewhere else.

Yamaha MT-09 (Rs 10.55 lakh)

Looking for something more engaging? The Yamaha MT-09 is just that and costs Rs 18,000 less. With its aggressive design and absolutely mental power delivery, you will never want to turn your attention anywhere else. In fact, it is possibly one of the fastest bikes we’ve ever tested. Yes, the 849cc inline 3-cylinder motor (115PS/87.5Nm) may not seem much on paper but that’s simply not the case once you swing your leg over. The first-gen model we tested sprinted from 0 to 60kmph in just 2.2 seconds, while 0 to 100kmph was achieved in 3.7 seconds!

Harley-Davidson Roadster (Rs 11.08 lakh)

If it’s statement you want to make, the Harley-Davidson Roadster serves as your perfect bet. With its neo-retro looks and a thumping V-twin motor, rest assured it’ll turn a lot of heads. That said, you will have to compromise on almost all modern amenities while paying Rs 35,000 more. Not to mention, with 250kg of weight and an air-cooled engine at its heart, it won’t exactly be a treat to manoeuvre in city traffic.

Triumph Tiger 800 XR (Rs 11.99 lakh)

Planning to do a whole lot of mile-munching? For Rs 1.26 lakh more you can opt for the perfect companion to do so. The road-biased version of the Tiger 800 gets the basic set of features as the Scrambler. This includes ride-by-wire technology, switchable ABS, switchable traction control and more. Even though it wears adventure clothing, you should just stick to tarmac with this baby.

