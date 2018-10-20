Assam: 7 Dead, 21 Injured After Bus Falls Into Pond

At least seven persons were killed and 21 injured on Saturday when a speeding bus turned

turtle and fell into a pond in Assam's Nalbari district, police said.

The driver of the speeding Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) bus lost control of the vehicle in the Adabari area following which it overturned and rolled down the road to fall into a pond at around 3.30 pm.

Assam: 7 dead, more than 20 injured, after an Assam State Transport Corporation bus lost control and fell in a pond between Guwahati and

Mukalmua. Injured admitted to hospital. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/dT4sI0g1LJ — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2018

The locals have been assisting the police and local administration in the rescue operation.

Seven bodies, including those of three women, have been recovered from the accident site while 21 others with serious injuries have been rescued and sent to hospital.

Police said there were around 50 passengers in the bus when the accident occurred and there is a possibility that some could still be trapped inside.

The bus was on its way to Barpeta from Guwahati via Mukalmua.

(PTI)