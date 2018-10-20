Assam: 7 Dead, 21 Injured After Bus Falls Into Pond

﻿
An Assam State Transport Corporation bus on Saturday lost control and fell in a pond between Guwahati and Mukalmua.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 October 2018
At least seven persons were killed and 21 injured on Saturday when a speeding bus turned
turtle and fell into a pond in Assam's Nalbari district, police said.

The driver of the speeding Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) bus lost control of the vehicle in the Adabari area following which it overturned and rolled down the road to fall into a pond at around 3.30 pm.

 

The locals have been assisting the police and local administration in the rescue operation.

Seven bodies, including those of three women, have been recovered from the accident site while 21 others with serious injuries have been rescued and sent to hospital.

Police said there were around 50 passengers in the bus when the accident occurred and there is a possibility that some could still be trapped inside.

The bus was on its way to Barpeta from Guwahati via  Mukalmua.

(PTI)

