A Raja Raises Possibility Of 'Hegemonic' Forces Against DMK's Rise Behind 2G 'Conspiracy'

A day after he was acquitted in 2G spectrum scam cases, former telecom minister A Raja claimed on Friday that it was a "conspiracy" hatched to topple the Congress-led UPA dispensation and expressed anguish that even the then central government could not sense it.
In a letter to DMK president M Karunanidhi, he also raised apprehensions about the possible role of "hegemonic forces" which could not tolerate the regional party's national political clout at that time.
The DMK was a key partner in the UPA-I government from 2004 to 2009, when Raja held the telecom portfolio, and till 2013 in the UPA-II regime.
"It was regrettable that the government (at the Centre) itself was unable to figure out that the spectrum issue got caught in a conspiracy to defeat the UPA coalition government," Raja said without specifying who was behind it.
Spectrum "assault" was "initiated by individuals" and carried forward by institutions including the CBI, which was new to both Indian and world history, he said.
Thanking Karunanidhi for standing behind him during his years of trouble, the former minister dedicated the special court verdict exonerating him and other accused to the party chief.
He said the government itself was unable to realise the "conspiracy" despite having the intelligence wing under its ambit.
"It does not require extraordinary intelligence to understand that hegemonic forces which decided that it could no longer tolerate the national political clout of the DMK should have been there (behind the alleged conspiracy)," he said.
Defending himself, the former minister said a "cartel" of some telecom companies, which "hid availability" of spectrum, was shattered due to his policy. As a result, he said, people now had access to several features such as Whatsapp and Twitter in their smart phones.
"Facilitation of this revolution was labelled as an offence and it is possible only in this country," he said.
"Who will punish those who alleged a loss of 1.76 lakh crore and deceitfully tried to trivialise your 80 years of public life?" he told Karunanidhi, in an apparent swipe at the then Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai's report.
Hitting out at a section of media for its "hate" while pursuing the matter, he said the Left parties raking it up was an "ideological melancholy".
The "ignorance and lack of understanding" of some of the institutions that probed and held administrative enquiry over the spectrum matter was a "blemish" on the Indian administrative setup, he alleged.
"Seven years has rolled by and in these years how many demeaning words..The spectrum storm not only besmirched individuals but also a movement (DMK) moored in ideology," Raja said.
He said the "politics of spectrum" came in handy for those who tried to diminish the nonagenarian's (Karunanidhi's) "viswaroopa" persona into that of "Vamana" (a dwarfish avtar of Lord Vishnu).
He noted Karunanidhi and party working president M K Stalin brought him out of dejection.
2G spectrum scam case: 'Raja wanted to favour some firms at cost of public exchequer'-IN SC DECISION
EW DELHI: A trial court's unexpected clean chit on Thursday to all accused in the 2G spectrum scam case runs counter to the Supreme Court's February 2, 2012 judgment cancelling all 122 licences after finding the allotments illegal and imposing a fine of Rs 17 crore on seven undeserving beneficiaries.
The SC, through then judges The SC, through then judges G S Singhvi and A K Ganguly, had a lot to say on the involvement of the then telecom minister in the "arbitrary" allotment of 2G spectrum. "The exercise undertaken by the officers of the department of telecom between September 2007 and March 2008, under the leadership of the then minister of communications and information technology, was wholly arbitrary, capricious and contrary to public interest apart from being violative of the doctrine of equality," it had said.
the rate fixed in 2001, but did not consult the finance minister or the office of the finance ministry".
The bench had said, "The minister of communications and IT brushed aside the suggestion made by the minister of law and justice for placing the matter before the Empowered Group of Ministers.-----''
ABHI TOH SHOW CHALLU HEIN BADSHAOW !!
NEW DELHI: Twelve months after the letter of intent for 2G telecom licences were issued to Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd (STPL) in 2008, a group company — Dynamix Realty — started transferring in Rs 200 crore instalments to Kalaignar TV, controlled by DMK chief M Karunanidhi's daughter Kanimozhi and wife Dayalu Ammal—both acquitted on Thursday by the special CBI court along with former telecom minister A Raja in the 2G spectrum allocation case.
The Enforcement Directorate has decided not to release the Rs 223 crore it had attached earlier in the case as 'proceeds of crime'. "The agency will invoke Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) rule 20(6) for not releasing over Rs 223 crore worth of assets of Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd," a senior ED officer said.
ccording to the chargesheet filed by the ED in the special CBI court, between December 23, 2008 and August 11, 2009, the agency tracked halfa dozen banking transactions through which 'illegal gratification' of Rs 200 crore was transferred to Kalaignar TV.
ED said the money was channelled by the Dynamix Group companies through two other shell companies created for the purpose. Dynamix Realty transferred Rs 209.25 crore to Kusegaon Fruits & Vegetables Pvt Ltd, which further moved Rs 206.25 crore to Cineyug Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which in turn transferred---
ED is likely to submit before the higher courts that the money trail it had investigated establishes how the then telecom minister allegedly received 'illegal gratification' of Rs 200 crore in Kalaignar TV for allocating licences to an 'ineligible company'.
Grover was made the special public prosecutor by the Supreme Court after SPP and senior advocate U U Lalit was appointed as a SC judge.
He said the trial judge appeared to have completely missed the tabular chart provided by CBI detailing the transfer of Rs 200 crore by Dynamics, a real estate company, to Kusegaon, a fruit and vegetable trader, which had no business. The money was then transferred to Cineyug Films to be finally routed to Kalaignar TV, he said.
"The money trail was vivid and detailed. The tabular chart provided by CBI during trial proceedings clearly brought out the sequence and motive behind the payments. Yet, the chart does not even get referred to by the trial judge," Grover----''
Seems Grover could not convince the Judge at all .
""Grover said it was the cardinal duty of the trial judge to look for facts in the midst of the jungle of documents. "But, the judge preferred to go by the contradictory and varying explanations given by the defence lawyers on the money trial. The trial judge made so many mistakes," he said.''
If so then Grover should have highlighted the points which he now speaks of .Why Judge should dig out the records ? It was the duty of the Public Prosecutor to highlights his cse and evidence .
By the way Judge Shri Sani has been an outstanding Judge who had in the past punished the Terrorists who atatcked Red Fort and killed some Army personnels .Though Judge Sani was pressed to give life sentce.
Judge Sani also refused give bail to Raja and Kanimoi in the past as there were apprhensions that both will influence the witnesses .
So seems problem is with PP not Judge.