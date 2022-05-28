IPL 2022, GT Vs RR: Gujarat Titans Vs Rajasthan Royals - Match Facts, Road To Final

Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals in the final of the 15th edition of Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 29). While IPL 2022 is the maiden season for Gujarat, Rajasthan have advanced to the final of the event after a long wait of 14 years.

Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in the first qualifier to enter the final. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by the same margin in the second qualifier to enter the final for the second time.

By reaching the grand finale Rajasthan Royals have continued a unique tradition that has been going on since the 2011 season when the playoff system was introduced. In every season since the fourth edition, the team finishing second in the points table has qualified for the final with Rajasthan Royals ensuring that streak of the same continues.

Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in both matches played in this season. They beat the team by 37 runs in the league match at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on April 14, 2022 while they recorded a seven-wicket victory in the first qualifier at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 24, 2022.

HEAD TO HEAD

Matches: 2

Gujarat Titans won: 2

Rajasthan Royals won: 0

MEETINGS IN THIS SEASON

Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs at Mumbai;

Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets at Kolkata (Qualifier 1).

FOR THE RECORD

Jos Buttler with 824 runs at an average of 58.85 and a strike rate of 151.47 in 16 innings of as many matches is the highest run-getter in IPL 2022.

Rashid Khan with 18 wickets at an average of 22.38 and a strike rate of 19.94 in 15 innings of as many matches is the highest wicket-taker for Gujarat Titans in this IPL.

ROAD TO THE FINAL

GUJARAT TITANS: (Played 15, Won:11, Lost: 4)

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets at Wankhede;

Beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs at Pune;

Beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets at Brabourne;

Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets at DY Patil;

Beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs at DY Patil;

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets at Pune;

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 runs at DY Patil;

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets at Wankhede;

Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets at Brabourne;

Lost to Punjab Kings by 8 wickets at DY Patil;

Lost to Mumbai Indians by 5 runs at Brabourne;

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs at Pune;

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets ay Wankhede;

Lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets at Wankhede;

Beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets at Kolkata (Qualifier 1).

RAJASTHAN ROYALS: (Played: 16, Won: 10, Lost: 6)

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs at Pune;

Beat Mumbai Indians by 23 runs at DY Patil;

Lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets at Wankhede;

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 3 runs at Wankhede;

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 37 runs at DY Patil;

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs at Brabourne;

Beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs at Wankhede;

Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs at Pune;

Lost to Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets at DY Patil;

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets at Wankhede;

Beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets at Wankhede;

Lost to Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets at DY Patil;

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs at Brabourne;

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets at Brabourne;

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets at Kolkata (Qualifier 1);

Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets (Qualifer 2).