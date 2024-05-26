Cricket

T20 World Cup: Holder Ruled Out With Injury, McCoy Named As Replacement

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup after he picked up an injury during the County Championship while featuring for Worcestershire

West Indies Vs India, 2nd ODI: Execution Is Key To Winning Cricket Matches, Feels Jason Holder
West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup after he picked up an injury during the County Championship while featuring for Worcestershire. He has been replaced by left-arm quick Obed McCoy, who has 33 T20I caps. (More Cricket News)

Cricket West Indies, however, did not define the injury or specify the recovery period but mentioned that the medical staff will support and make sure he recovers completely.

"Jason is an experienced player in our set-up. His absence will undoubtedly be felt both on and off the field. We look forward to having a fully fit Jason with us again soon," Desmond Haynes was quoted as saying by the PTI. 

The chief selector Haynes also heaped massive praise on the left-arm pacer McCoy and mentioned that he has been very promising and the T20 World Cup opportunity will be a platform to showcase his skill and talent on the biggest stage of them all. 

"While it is unfortunate to lose a player of Jason's caliber, we are confident in the abilities of Obed McCoy. Obed has shown remarkable skill and promise in his performances, and this opportunity will allow him to further showcase his talent on the international stage," he added. 

McCoy has been in good form and also made the headlines when he travelled to Nepal with the West Indies A side and was the leading wicket-taker in the series, picking up eight wickets in five matches at an average of 18. 

West Indies have also named five reserve players in Fabian Allen, Matthew Forde, Andre Fletcher, Kyle Mayers and Hayden Walsh for the tournament. 

The co-hosts West Indies are placed in Group C alongside South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea and will start their campaign against PNG on June 2 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. 

West Indies squad: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

