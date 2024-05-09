5 Game-Changing Strategies for Long-Term Food Storage with Mylar Bags

5. Smart Inventory Management:

To prevent spoilage, make sure to rotate your stock using the FIFO (First In, First Out) method. Organize and label your bags with the type of food and expiration date for better inventory management.

Also, pay attention to the thickness of the bags. We recommend the following:

- 5 mil thickness (10 mil for both walls combined) for smaller bags to ensure protection and flexibility.



- Extra thick 7 mil (14 mil for both walls combined) for 1 and 2-gallon bags, providing extra durability for long-term storage.



- Stick to 5 mil (10 mil for both walls combined) for 5-gallon bags to maintain flexibility. The large size of the bag requires a lower thickness to ensure it's easy to handle and use effectively without becoming too rigid.





These strategies will not only help you store your food in a smarter way but also ensure you have a reliable and long-lasting supply. So, go ahead and give these Mylar Bags a try!