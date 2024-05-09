5 Game-Changing Strategies for Long-Term Food Storage with Mylar Bags

Did you know that improper storage methods can reduce the life of a store by up to 50%?
Preppers have their own set of challenges when it comes to keeping a well-stocked pantry, but with some smart strategies, they can ensure their food supply lasts for the long haul.
Here are 5 game-changing tactics for improving long-term food storage with Mylar bags:
1. Upgrade Your Food Choices:
While it's common to store dry goods like rice and beans for the long term, why not expand your selection? Consider adding freeze-dried foods, powdered goods, and specialty items to your stockpile for a wider variety and better nutritional value. Mylar bags are perfect for protecting all sorts of foods from moisture, oxygen, and pests, which helps keep them fresh and ensures you have a well-rounded and durable stash. For top-notch mylar bags that offer excellent protection, check out these Mylar bags.
Advertisement
2. Pick the Right Bag Size:
To avoid wasting food, it's a good idea to use smaller bags for snacks and larger bags for staples. This way, you can reduce the risk of spoilage and better manage your inventory.
Mylar bags come in various sizes, ranging from half a pint to 5 gallons. Take advantage of this wide selection to store different quantities based on the type of food and your specific needs.
3. Oxygen Absorbers:
When it comes to oxygen absorbers, both the bag size and food type are crucial factors in determining the correct amount to use.
Consult the table below for recommended amounts.
Remember, Mylar bags won't look vacuum-packed even with oxygen absorbers because they only remove O₂, which makes up about 21% of air. The remaining 4/5 of air will still be there, regardless of the number of absorbers used. This doesn't mean the absorbers didn't do their job; they successfully removed the oxygen. If you want that vacuum-packed look, we recommend using a vacuum machine.
Also, keep in mind that exposing the absorbers to air for more than 10 minutes reduces their effectiveness. Store them in a vacuum-sealed mason jar to keep them oxygen-free.
Advertisement
By combining mylar bags with oxygen absorbers, you create an airtight seal that protects your food from oxidation and spoilage.
4. Sealing Techniques:
Depending on your needs, you can choose to zip-seal or heat-seal your Mylar bags.
Check these Mylar Bags, they come with a zipper closure, which is perfect for short-term or frequently accessed foods. For long-term storage, a heat-seal is the way to go. This dual functionality gives you versatile options for different requirements.
5. Smart Inventory Management:
To prevent spoilage, make sure to rotate your stock using the FIFO (First In, First Out) method. Organize and label your bags with the type of food and expiration date for better inventory management.
Also, pay attention to the thickness of the bags. We recommend the following:
- 5 mil thickness (10 mil for both walls combined) for smaller bags to ensure protection and flexibility.
- Extra thick 7 mil (14 mil for both walls combined) for 1 and 2-gallon bags, providing extra durability for long-term storage.
- Stick to 5 mil (10 mil for both walls combined) for 5-gallon bags to maintain flexibility. The large size of the bag requires a lower thickness to ensure it's easy to handle and use effectively without becoming too rigid.
These strategies will not only help you store your food in a smarter way but also ensure you have a reliable and long-lasting supply. So, go ahead and give these Mylar Bags a try!
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.