The 10 Cryptocurrency Everyone Is Talking About And Why You NEED To Invest

Almost every serious cryptocurrency investor or enthusiast is looking to recalibrate their portfolio. However, in a market with over 20,000 cryptocurrency tokens, finding the best one to buy and invest in can be highly confusing. To help them make the right decision, We’ve come up with a list of 10 of the biggest cryptocurrencies everyone is talking about and why they should be part of everyone’s portfolio going forward.

Top 10 Biggest Cryptocurrencies Everyone is Talking About

The following list contains both new and established projects which have a record of resilience and positive ROI.

Ethereum(ETH)

Bitcoin(BTC)

Uniswap(UNI)

Binance Coin (BNB)

Polygon(MATIC)

Decentraland (MANA)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

We will now look at these projects one by one and detail and discuss what makes them the center of attraction in the cryptocurrency market.

IMPT.io (IMPT)

IMPT.io is a unique social platform that is focused on environmental protection. It recently finished a successful pre-sale in 48 hours, where it raised more than $500,000. In the project, users can collect IMPT.io points and track their IMPT score based on what they do on the platform. They receive IMPT points every time they refer new users, get an NFT carbon credit, and whenever they shop. The platform is ideal for business owners who can earn points and offset their carbon footprint by integrating their stores into the platform.

IMPT.io allows users to purchase tokens directly from the platform or by shopping from a list of partner brands and businesses. They can also list their carbon credits on the official marketplace or burn them to compensate for your carbon footprint. With ESG narratives becoming extremely important over the last few years, IMPT.io is expected to ameliorate the mounting pressure that the cryptocurrency industry is using too much energy.

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Tamadoge is a unique and new P2E platform that aims at rejuvenating an already-saturated industry. With a team that consists of experts Siphamandla Mjoli, Carl Dawkins, and Thomas Seabrook, the project has all the signs of becoming one of the most successful memecoins in history. It has its own metaverse, known as the tamaverse, where Tamadoge pets are represented as NFTs.

Tamadoges or virtual pets can be minted as a baby and come equipped with their own unique strengths and weaknesses. The virtual pets grow over time as the users feed and interact with them. Once they grow into adults, users can fight their pets with other players’ pets to grab a spot on the Tamadoge leaderboard. Besides the NFTs, Tamadoge also has a native, ERC-20 TAMA token which can be used to purchase virtual pets and for participation in the games.

Ethereum was and will always be one of the most promising cryptocurrency projects to be ever created, with a lot of development work still taking place in its ecosystem. One of the most significant developments in recent years in Ethereum is the recently concluded Ethereum merge. As a result, the platform has become more efficient, secure, and scalable with faster transaction processing speeds.

Even before the merge, Ethereum was one of the most in-demand tokens. It serves as an incubation hub for some of the most innovative projects in the crypto ecosystem, including DEXs, NFTs, Web3, dApps, DeFi, and the metaverse. Now, with even more transaction speeds, Ethereum is expected to host even more technologies in the future. This increase in demand for ETH is expected to send their prices to never-seen-before levels.

Bitcoin is another example of a cryptocurrency that features regularly in the top 10 lists of cryptos to invest in. It has rallied more than 100000% in the last decade alone. Because Bitcoin is a well-known cryptocurrency, it has the highest brand recognition and accessibility as well.

Various analysts have concluded that there is a high chance that BTC’s price will rally by more than 5000% by the turn of the decade. This makes Bitcoin one of the most desirable investments that exist today.

Uniswap(UNI)

Uniswap is known as one of the largest decentralized exchanges, making its native token one of the best investments for the long term. Uniswap finds itself in this list due to its past price performance, unmatched focus on privacy, and incredible network growth.

Launched in 2018, Uniswap guarantees pseudonymity to its users. By the end of Q2 2022, it had boarded more than 3.9 million traders and had been integrated into more than 300 dApps and DeFi projects.

Solana(SOL)

Solana is one project which has recorded one of the fastest growth in the industry. Solana has already integrated NFTs, DEXs, Web3, dApps, DeFi, and Metaverse technologies. The project has also become the launchpad for STEPN, the pioneer move-to-earn platform.

The Solana ecosystem consists of more than a thousand active developers who have launched more than 350 projects on the platform. It is one of the most resilient cryptocurrencies which is expected to rebound and rally by almost 10,000% by the turn of the decade.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance coin is the native currency of the famous Binance cryptocurrency exchange and has seen its value grow more than 450,000% in the past. This unprecedented growth led to BNB being adopted as a payment method by online merchants and listed on all popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB is also the native token for the fast-growing Binance smart chain. In an effort to push up BNB token prices, Binance regularly burns excess tokens when paying for transaction fees on its exchange.

Polygon(MATIC)

Polygon has fast become one of the best performing and most valuable layer-two scaling solutions that exist. It provides faster and cheaper transactions on the Ethereum blockchain by running a side chain along with the Ethereum main chain.

Its Polygon wallet now has more than 280,000 users. It is expected that Polygon will act as an alternative form for Ethereum network users because of Ethereum’s high gas fees.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland holds the title of being one of the oldest metaverse crypto projects in existence. It has a rich and expanding ecosystem that allows users to buy plots of virtual land. Multiple big brands such as Morgan Stanley, Atari, Dominos, Samsung, and Coca-Cola have all acquired plots of virtual land.

Future plans include Decentraland focusing on introducing more features, such as Web3 programs, dApps, DeFi, and play-to-earn games.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Dubbed the ultimate Doge-coin killer, Shiba Inu has fast become one of the most popular and valuable memecoins. Since much of its price action is driven by market performance and hype, Shiba Inu is ideal for buying during the current dip before the next crypto rally kicks in.

Developers have taken certain steps to improve the sustainability of Shiba Inu tokens. For instance, they have established Shipswap DEX, a token launchpad, while promising to increase the burn rate for SHIB tokens in the near future.

Conclusion

Over the last ten years, cryptocurrencies have posted massive gains and promise to deliver greater ROI. They serve as excellent stores of value since they are inflation-proof. The majority of tokens mentioned above are massively popular and listed across exchanges all over the world. Off these, IMPT.io and Tamadoge have proved to be innovative newcomers, while old players like Ethereum, and Decentraland are still going strong.