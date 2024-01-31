How To Sell CSGO Skins In 2024: Best Sites To Sell CS:GO Skins
Are you an avid CS:GO player looking to turn your virtual treasures into real cash? While selling CS:GO skins is a popular way to monetize your in-game accomplishments, picking a reliable site to cut the deal can take time. So, if you want to open up the financial potential of your virtual treasures, refer to this article. Here we will guide you to the best sites for selling CS:GO skins in 2024, along with the method of doing so. Let's get started.
Our proposed list of the best CS:GO skins-selling sites is given as follows. All the mentioned websites are genuine, offer bonuses, and allow transactions through multiple payment methods.
Choose the one that suits your needs the best, sign up, and get started with selling your CS:GO treasure.
- SkinCashier - Most Complete Site for Selling CSGO Skins
- SkinSwap - Best for Instant Trading and Efficient Skin Exchanges
- CSGOSelly - Best for Easy Steam Login Process
- CashoutSkins - Best Value on Higher-Tier Items
- Skinport - Best for Extensive Selection of CS:GO Skins
- Tradeit.GG - Best for Fast and Secure Trading
- CSGORoll - Best for Gambling by Playing Games
- Dmarket - Best for Global Reach and Support for Multiple Games
- ShadowPay - Most Simplified Cashout Process
How to Sell CS:GO Skins & Items With Low Fees
Before learning about the best places for trading your CS:GO skins, you should first know how to sell them. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to sell CS:GO skins using SkinCashier.com:
Step 2: If you already have an account, sign in with your credentials. Otherwise, create a new one by providing the required information.
Step 3: To sell your CS:GO skins, connect your Steam account to SkinCashier. Follow the instructions on the website to link your Steam account securely.
Step 4: Browse your CS:GO inventory within SkinCashier and select the skins you want to sell. The platform will display its current market value.
Step 5: Review the details of your selected skins, including their prices and the total payout amount. You can enter the promo code “HELLA” to get 3% more cash on your first sale.
Step 6: Click on “Site balance” to proceed with your sale and then click on “Get cash instantly” at the bottom of the page. You will now receive a trade for your items.
Step 7: Click on “Accept trade offer” to proceed. A pop-up site window will appear. Choose “Confirm Trade” from there and the money will be transferred instantly to your account balance.
Step 8: You can withdraw the payment into one of the methods offered by Skin Cashier. There are options like PayPal, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Payeer, QIWI, Kapta, and ADVcash. Select the one that suits you best.
Step 9: Follow the instructions provided by SkinCashier to complete the withdrawal.
Step 10: The platform will then process your payout according to your chosen payment method once the transaction is completed. The funds will be transferred to your account.
Comparison of Best Sites to Sell CS:GO Skins
Site
Year Founded
Free Bonus
TrustPilot Rating
Commission
Games Supported
Payment Options
1. SkinCashier
2020
3% more cash for your sale using code “HELLA”
4.6/5
no commission
CS:GO, Dota 2, TF2, Rust
PayPal, Bitcoin, Ethereum, QIWI, Litecoin, Payeer, ADV cash
2. SkinSwap
2022
Use “HELLAGOOD” to get a 1% bonus on all transactions
4.6/5
no commission
CS:GO, Rust
PayPal, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Venmo
3. CSGOSelly
2021
Use “HELLAGOOD” to get $0.5
4.7/5
No commission on sale, 5% commission on cash-out
CS:GO
PayPal, Crypto (BTC, ETH, LTC), Skrill, SEPA, CashApp, Bank transfer
4. Cashoutskins.com
2021
Use “HELLA” or “HELLAGOOD” to get a 2% bonus
4.1/5
CS:GO
PayPal, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Skrill, Litecoin, CashApp, Bank transfer
5. Skinport
2018
Use “HELLAGOOD” to get free bonus
4.9/5
12% selling fee, 6% selling fee for items over $1000
CS:GO, Dota 2, Rust, TF2
Bank transfer
6. Tradeit.GG
2017
Use “HELLAGOOD” to get a 10% discount or 10% top-up bonus
4.9/5
2% plus $0.05 per trade, with an additional 0-13% fee depending on the item
CS:GO, Dota 2, TF2, Rust
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bank transfers
7. CSGORoll
2016
Use “GAMBLE-CSGO” to get 3 Free Cases and a +5% bonus on cash deposits
4.3/5
no commission
CS:GO
CS:GO Skins
8. Dmarket
2017
Use our link to get a reduction in trading fees
4.6/5
3%
CS:GO, Dota 2, Rust, TF2, etc…
Payoneer, SWIFT, Skrill, PayPal, Neteller, SafePay, and more.
9. ShadowPay
2021
Use our link to get the best prices and reduced fees
4.2/5
5%
CS:GO, Dota 2, Rust
Crypto, Bank cards, Trustly, Apple Pay, Neteller, and a few more
Best Sites to Sell CS:GO Skins in 2023
Below are the details for the best places to sell CS:GO skins in 2023.
☑️ Main Features of SkinCashier:
- Wide variety of payment options, including PayPal, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin
- Real-time market prices for CS:GO skins
- Supports selling of items from other popular games like TF2, Dota 2, and Rust
- Dedicated customer support for assistance
- Transparent fee structure and secure transaction
- Integration with external marketplaces for wider reach like SkinsMoney, RL.Exchange, and SkinBaron
SkinCashier is a trusted platform that facilitates the sale of CS:GO skins. It's user-friendly interface and secure transaction process offer a convenient solution for turning your virtual items into real cash.
The platform also provides real-time market prices, multiple payment options, and efficient customer support to enhance your selling experience.
✔️ Pros:
- User-friendly interface for easy navigation
- Offers some of the best prices for CS:GO skins
- Quick processing of payments
❌ Cons:
- Doesn’t accept skins from certain games like PUBG, H1Z1, and Valorant
- No option for users to do transactions in different currencies
🎁 Promo code & Bonus:
Use promo code HELLA to get a 3% bonus for cashing out.
😎 Best for:
Whether you have common skins, rare items, or high-value collectibles, SkinCashier provides an efficient platform to sell and trade them.
☑️ Main Features of SkinSwap:
- Wide selection of CS:GO skins
- Escrow system for secure transactions
- Good customer-support system
- Instant trading functionality
- Peer-to-peer skin exchange
SkinSwap is a platform that enables instant trading of CS:GO skins. Its user-friendly interface and secure escrow system allow users to confidently engage in peer-to-peer skin exchanges without intermediaries.
✔️ Pros:
- Attractive price range
- Reliable and reputable site
- User-friendly interface
- No hidden fees
❌ Cons:
- Limited payment methods
🎁 Promo code & Bonus:
Use promo code hellagood to get a +1% Bonus on all transactions.
😎 Best for:
This site is suitable for selling all kinds of CS:GO skins.
☑️ Main Features of CSGOSelly:
- Seamless Steam login process for easy access to the platform
- Diverse cash transfer options, including cryptocurrencies, Skrill, QIWI, PayPal, and more
- 24/7 support service for assistance throughout the selling process
- Streamlined cashout process for convenient withdrawal of earnings
CSGOSelly is a reputable platform that facilitates the buying and selling of CS:GO skins, offering a user-friendly interface, diverse payment options, and low site fees. Its reliable support service and streamlined processes provide a convenient marketplace for users to engage in secure skin transactions.
✔️ Pros:
- Low minimum amount limit for withdrawal
- Gives you the best offers for high-value items
- Simple skins listing process
❌ Cons:
- Initial complexity in navigating the interface
- 5% fee on withdrawals
🎁 Promo code & Bonus:
Use promo code HELLAGOOD to get $0.5 for free.
😎 Best for:
CSGOSelly is best for selling high-value and premium skins.
☑️ Main Features of CashoutSkins:
- Wide variety of payment methods such as Litecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cash App, bank transfers, and a few more
- 24/7 customer support
- Supported on Desktop, mobile, and tablet devices
- Log-in with a Steam account is permissible
CashoutSkins is a website that allows you to sell your CS:GO skins for real money. It is a secure and reliable platform offering competitive skins prices. You can instantly sell your skins and receive money through various payment methods.
✔️ Pros:
- Ability to examine the current market price, fees, and exchange rates before selling skins
- Sell inventory with one click by connecting your Steam account
- Promo code available that gives a 2% bonus on transaction
❌ Cons:
- Some issues with the payment system and delays have been reported
- Offered prices may be lower than on other websites
🎁 Promo code & Bonus:
Use promo code HELLA or HELLAGOOD and get a 2% bonus.
😎 Best for:
The platform is best suited for users looking to sell higher-tier CS:GO skins, as it offers competitive prices.
☑️ Main Features of Skinport:
- CS:GO skins and items from other games available like Dota 2, TF2, and Rust
- A secure and reliable marketplace with an SSL encryption system
- Huge range of skins with about 750,000 listings
- Multiple payment methods like PayPal, Ethereum, Bitcoin, and more
Skinport is a trusted platform for buying and selling CS:GO skins, offering secure transactions and a user-friendly interface. With its extensive inventory and reliable services, Skinport provides a convenient marketplace for buyers and sellers in the CS:GO skin community.
✔️ Pros:
- Available in multiple languages
- Low selling fee of 6% on listings above $1000
- Supports multiple games, including CSGO, Dota 2, etc.
❌ Cons:
- Might have to wait some time for skin delivery
🎁 Promo code & Bonus:
Use the promo code HELLAGOOD to get a free bonus.
😎 Best for:
Skinport is a good site for selling all types of CS:GO skins, but it is especially well-suited for selling popular and high-demand skins.
☑️ Main Features of Tradeit.GG:
- Instant items trading facilitated by automated bots
- Wide range of payment options such as Skrill, Giropay, QIWI, bank transfers, and more
- Skin evaluation tools for accurate item valuation
- A verification system that prevents scams by ensuring the authenticity of items
Tradeit.GG is a marketplace where you can instantly trade your CS:GO, Dota 2, and TF2 skins with other users. The site offers fair prices, secure trading, and a wide selection of skins, which makes it a great option for selling your CS:GO skins.
✔️ Pros:
- Features filters to find desired skins and other items
- Large selection of skin inventory
- Mobile-friendly interface with easy navigation
❌ Cons:
- Asks for a commission on all transactions
- The verification process for withdrawals is complicated and lengthy
🎁 Promo code & Bonus:
Use promo code HELLAGOOD and get a 10% top-up bonus or 10% discount.
😎 Best for:
This site is best for selling high-value, rare skins with good float values.
☑️ Main Features of CSGORoll:
- Various games available which can be played to win skins
- Skins won from playing games can be instantly withdrawn
- Community challenges for users to participate and win exclusive rewards
- Is based on a secure SSL-encrypted system
CSGORoll is a website that allows users to gamble with their CS:GO skins. It offers a variety of games, including roulette, coin flip, and jackpot. You can play them to win free skins and withdraw them instantly. It is a relatively safe and reliable website.
✔️ Pros:
- Live chat system available on the site
- Free sign-up bonus
- Easy and quick registration process
❌ Cons:
- Real cash withdrawal option not available
- No mobile application
🎁 Promo code & Bonus:
Use promo code GAMBLE-CSGO to get 3 Free Cases and a +5% bonus on cash deposits.
😎 Best for:
This site is best for selling various gaming items, including skins, crates, keys, etc.
☑️ Main Features of Dmarket:
- Peer-to-peer trading
- Secure wallet integration
- Display of real-time market prices
- Filters to select items based on their rarity and quality
- Mobile app for iOS and Android available
- Over one million skins listed
Dmarket is a marketplace where you can buy, sell, and trade digital items, including CS:GO skins, Dota 2 accessories, and more. It is a peer-to-peer marketplace, meaning you can trade with other users directly.
✔️ Pros:
- Wide selection of items from different games such as Dota 2, Rust, etc.
- Global user base which increases the likelihood of finding buyers quickly
- User-friendly interface on mobile app
❌ Cons:
- Many skins have a trade locked and can’t be bought unless unlocked by the site
- Lack of good customer support
🎁 Promo code & Bonus:
Use our link to get a reduction in trading fees.
😎 Best for:
This website is best for selling high-value and rare skins.
☑️ Main Features of ShadowPay:
- Multiple payment methods like Crypto, Trustly, Apple Pay, and a few more
- Peer-to-peer marketplace
- Trends feature lets you analyze how the price of skin has changed over time
- An interactive community with 24/7 chat support available
ShadowPay is a site that allows you to sell your CS:GO skins for crypto, such as for Bitcoin. The site is a peer-to-peer marketplace and allows quick processing of payments without the indulgence of any intermediary.
However, ShadowPay takes a commission of 5% on each sale, which is a bit higher than other websites available in the industry.
✔️ Pros:
- No involvement of any third party in the transaction process
- Lets you instantly withdraw payment to your chosen payment option
- Referral program gives you a bonus on inviting new users
❌ Cons:
- Doesn't offer the best prices as compared to other sites
- Security concerns for the users
🎁 Promo code & Bonus:
Use our link to get the best prices and reduced fees.
😎 Best for:
This site is best for selling high-value CS:GO skins.
Factors to Consider When Choosing the Best Site to Sell CS:GO Skins
Here are some top factors you must consider before choosing where to sell CS:GO skins.
- Reputation and Trustworthiness: Opt for well-established platforms with a solid reputation in the CS:GO community to ensure secure and reliable transactions. You can also refer to TrustPilot and Reddit to check reviews about a CS:GO skins-selling website, before joining it.
- Pricing and Fees: Compare the pricing models and commission fees different sites offer to maximize your earnings. Look for platforms with transparent fee structures.
- Market Demand and User Base: Choose a site with a large and active user base to increase the likelihood of finding buyers quickly and obtaining fair market value for your skins.
- Payment Options: Look for platforms that offer a variety of payment methods to suit your preferences, whether selling for PayPal money, cryptocurrency, or other convenient options.
- Ease of Use and Interface: Opt for user-friendly platforms with intuitive interfaces that make it easy to list and sell your CS:GO skins without confusing processes.
- Customer Support: Prioritize sites that provide responsive customer support to address any concerns or issues you may encounter during the selling process.
Conclusion
When it comes to selling CS:GO skins, there are several reputable platforms available, including SkinCashier, SkinSwap, CSGOSelly, Cashout Skins, Dmarket, and ShadowPay. Each platform offers unique features and benefits, so it's important to consider your specific needs and preferences when opting for one.
By choosing a trustworthy platform, you can safely sell your CS:GO skins and potentially earn real money or other valuable assets.
FAQs
How to sell CSGO skins for real money?
You can use reputable online marketplaces or trading platforms to sell CS:GO skins for cash.
Here’s a step-by-step guide to it:
- Create an account.
- List your skins for sale.
- Set a price.
- Wait for a buyer.
- Once a sale is made, you can withdraw the funds through your preferred payment method.
Where to sell CSGO skins?
You can sell CS:GO skins on various platforms such as:
- SkinCashier,
- SkinSwap,
- CSGOSelly,
- Cashout Skins,
- Skinport,
- Tradeit.GG,
- CSGORoll,
- Dmarket,
- ShadowPay.
These websites provide a secure environment to list and sell your CS:GO skins for real money.
Can you sell CSGO skins when VAC is banned?
If your CS:GO account has been permanently banned by Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC), it typically restricts trading and selling items. Most reputable platforms do not allow the sale of skins from VAC-banned accounts.
How to sell CSGO skins for PayPal money?
To sell CS:GO skins for PayPal money, you must:
- Login to a CSGO trading site that supports PayPal like SkinCashier or SkinSwap.
- Select the inventory you want to sell from your account.
- Proceed to sell it and accept the trade offer.
- Once the sale is finalized and you receive payment in your account, choose PayPal as your preferred option for withdrawal.
How to sell CSGO skins for crypto?
To sell CS:GO skins for crypto, you need to:
- Use an account on a site that has the option of crypto like ShadowPay or Dmarket.
- Choose the skins you want to sell and set all other details.
- Then, go ahead with the sale process and when you have the site balance from the sale, choose one of the crypto options to get payment.
- Some sites offer various crypto options like Bitcoin and Litecoin.
What are the best sites to sell CS:GO skins?
The best sites to sell CS:GO skins are:
- SkinCashier
- SkinSwap
- CSGOSelly
- Cashout Skins
- Skinport
- Tradeit.GG
- CSGORoll
- Dmarket
- ShadowPay.
Is it safe to sell CS:GO Skins?
Selling CS:GO skins can be safe if you use reputable platforms and exercise caution. Stick to well-known marketplaces with seller protection measures in place. Be mindful of scams, verify the buyer’s reputation, and double-check transaction details before selling.
What is the best way to sell skins in CS:GO?
The best way to sell skins in CS:GO is to use a reputable third-party site. At these sites, you can offer various skins at competitive prices, and they often have secure payment methods to protect you from scams. These include SkinCashier, SkinSwap, Tradeit.GG, DMarket, etc.
Disclaimer:
The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.