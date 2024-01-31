Site Year Founded Free Bonus TrustPilot Rating Commission Games Supported Payment Options

1. SkinCashier 2020 3% more cash for your sale using code “HELLA” 4.6/5 no commission CS:GO, Dota 2, TF2, Rust PayPal, Bitcoin, Ethereum, QIWI, Litecoin, Payeer, ADV cash

2. SkinSwap 2022 Use “HELLAGOOD” to get a 1% bonus on all transactions 4.6/5 no commission CS:GO, Rust PayPal, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Venmo

3. CSGOSelly 2021 Use “HELLAGOOD” to get $0.5 4.7/5 No commission on sale, 5% commission on cash-out CS:GO PayPal, Crypto (BTC, ETH, LTC), Skrill, SEPA, CashApp, Bank transfer

4. Cashoutskins.com 2021 Use “HELLA” or “HELLAGOOD” to get a 2% bonus 4.1/5 CS:GO PayPal, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Skrill, Litecoin, CashApp, Bank transfer

5. Skinport 2018 Use “HELLAGOOD” to get free bonus 4.9/5 12% selling fee, 6% selling fee for items over $1000 CS:GO, Dota 2, Rust, TF2 Bank transfer

6. Tradeit.GG 2017 Use “HELLAGOOD” to get a 10% discount or 10% top-up bonus 4.9/5 2% plus $0.05 per trade, with an additional 0-13% fee depending on the item CS:GO, Dota 2, TF2, Rust Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bank transfers

7. CSGORoll 2016 Use “GAMBLE-CSGO” to get 3 Free Cases and a +5% bonus on cash deposits 4.3/5 no commission CS:GO CS:GO Skins

8. Dmarket 2017 Use our link to get a reduction in trading fees 4.6/5 3% CS:GO, Dota 2, Rust, TF2, etc… Payoneer, SWIFT, Skrill, PayPal, Neteller, SafePay, and more.