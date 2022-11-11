How Can You Be Cryptophobic, When You Can Get The Gains? Bitcoin, Big Eyes, Decentraland And Drill Music

This is all in light of the recent market crash earlier this week. The cryptocurrency market has had a bearish trajectory for a while, however, things went from bad to worse when the value of crypto exchange FTX's token plummeted after a mass liquidation by Binance. This was due to questions surrounding the exchange's insolvency, and with this steep drop in prices, Bitcoin and the rest of the market quickly followed suit.

Yet cryptocurrency is something that is emerging more and more in Hip-Hop music. UK drill artist Central Cee is no stranger to cryptocurrency and maintains a staunch pro-crypto stance. There is something to learn from someone who sticks with an investment through thick and thin. As Warren Buffett said: "If you aren't willing to own a stock for 10 years, don't even think about owning it for 10 minutes.". I will be looking at three cryptocurrencies through the lens of drill music: Bitcoin (BTC), Decentraland (MANA) and Big Eyes (BIG).

De-Central BTCee

Although Central Cee has not mentioned Bitcoin (BTC) specifically in his lyrics, whenever rappers mention the term "crypto", they are usually referring to Bitcoin - it being the original cryptocurrency, and the current most popular. In a recent EP released in October he has a song called Crypto Price, in which he raps:

"But I'm in two minds, it goes up and down like the crypto price"

Cryptocurrency is notoriously volatile, and is one of the main points detractors cite when arguing the case against Bitcoin. However, this volatility should not scare you off as a potential investor. It is due to this volatility that makes collecting profits from crypto investments possible; a well-timed entrance and exit could net you a very hefty profit.

Central Cee's likening of his indecision to the volatility of the crypto market implicitly demonstrates an acceptance that even if the price drops to rock bottom, it will always rise again. Bitcoin is highly likely to come back up, as it has in the past. It has always bounced back from crashes before and this is likely due to its popularity, immensely robust tokenomics, security, and deflationary nature. It is a fantastic time to pick up some Bitcoin right now as the price is low, so when the price bounces back again in the imminent bull market, you can make a tidy profit from it.

Decentraland Drillings

Decentraland (MANA) is a virtual reality platform on the Ethereum network. In this virtual world players can buy and sell plots of land to build, develop, and monetise. MANA tokens are burned to purchase LAND - each plot of land is an NFT. French rapper Freeze Corleone boasts about gains he has made from investing in Decentraland in his verse on Central Cee's Eurovision:

"Ra-rap français, il a des MST, 2022, que des crypto' et des NFT

Mé-Métaverse, j'coffre des Decentraland, envoie la prod, elle s'fait descendre à Londres"

(French rap, it has STDs, 2022, only crypto' and NFT

Metaverse, I rake in Decentraland

Send the prod, it gets shot in London)

Although having a 15% increase in price over the weekend, the crash took out Decentraland with it, and the price has tumbled as a result. Though Bitcoin has made explosive comebacks before, the majority of Decentraland's gains seem to be long past. It could still make a comeback, but as its trajectory has just shown a downward trend after one intial spike, it may not be as likely as Bitcoin to make the leap back.

Big Eyes - Welcome To The Party

Big Eyes (BIG) is a promising newcomer on the crypto block. It has over $9.5 million raised in its pre-sale so far, and only continues to grow in scope. Many cryptocurrencies have already seen most of their gains by the time they are listed on exchanges and available to the public. Due to Big Eyes focus on community, right now it is holding a public pre-sale where 70% of the tokens are available to purchase right off the bat. By investing in a new token before it blows up, you could be netting yourself an incredible amount of profit if Big Eyes continues its upward trajectory.

Big Eyes has a big focus on building a solid community and online following, already having amassed 55k followers on Twitter. It aims to become the most talked about meme coins in 2022. This coupled with its promising trajectory, perhaps in the near future you may hear someone boasting about how they made their fortune with Big Eyes over a drill beat - who knows?

Final Thoughts

Whilst picking up discounted tokens in the aftermath of this crypto bloodbath, it may be wise to pick up some new cryptocurrencies in pre-sale like Big Eyes, to amplify the profits you could make.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

