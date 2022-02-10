Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Enter Sebastian Ghiorghiu, Changing The Game Of YouTube With His Videos And How

Sebastian Ghiorghiu's YouTube channel is filled with different videos, all that is directed towards making people more informed about how to make money through cryptos and NFTs and through the online realm.

Sebastian Ghiorghiu, YouTuber

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 1:44 pm

The young entrepreneur and YouTuber enjoys a growing number of subscribers on his channel, with videos on making money. 

It is incredible to know about all those people who make sure to clinch excellence before going out to secure success. The world needs more of such amazing young minds, who make sure to give it their all to reach the next level of success while also helping others achieve this excellence and reach their definition of success. Making his name prominent as one such young mind in the world of digital is Sebastian Ghiorghiu, who has been creating strides as an entrepreneur and YouTuber with his one-of-a-kind videos.

His YouTube channel is filled with different videos, all that is directed towards making people more informed about how to make money through cryptos and NFTs and through the online realm. These videos have definitely struck a chord with his audiences, who swear by his videos and trust him for his knowledge and expertise in the same. One such video of his, a recent one, which has already been gaining a lot of buzz is on the Top 5 NFT projects in February 2022.

In the video, Sebastian Ghiorghiu talks about how the NFT space is getting stronger and how even Justin Bieber entered the space, buying Bored Ape NFT for $1.29 million. The space, according to him, is going crazy as there are a lot of projects that show great potential and promise. There are three narratives that he’s starting to see in the space, which are anime projects, cartoonish projects, and 3D walking projects. The first project he talks about is Crypto Unicorns, which is like combining Farmville and Clash of Clans in the metaverse. It is a game where users can create their farm and play with other players. Their whitepaper is also well put together. On the second project he highlights is Fuji Lions, which has a cool game similar to Wolf game. The third one is the Gooniez Gang, a gang of 8,888 Gooniez. They are building a racing game. Sebastian Ghiorghiu is also a tiny part of the project in the advisor role. Another NFT he talks about is Cunning Wolf Society, which is another cool NFT. And lastly, he speaks on WGMI Studios, which includes one free and one exclusive podcast and where users need to hold the NFT to buy and get access.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
