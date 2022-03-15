Digital Pratik Solves Financial Dilemmas Of Gujarati Households With His Newly Launched Gujarati Content

Finance and associated dilemmas have been a greater aspect when working through daily life expectations. Many YouTube channels have now made it easy by helping the viewers to find solutions through their videos. However, the lack of regional influence has landed the videos to a very specific crowd. Digital Pratik is making it possible now for Gujarati audiences to find solutions based on financial dilemmas one at a time with his Gujarati content representation on his YouTube channel. He has recently started focusing on Gujarati content for the sake of his community's people. Pratik also believes that the sort of business he is running needs more English communication which landed him to focus more on English content on YouTube.

Pratik has launched his recent Gujarati content video on his YouTube channel called “Gujju Digital Pratik” where he addresses the challenges people face when buying or renting a place. He mentions, “I have been extremely busy working on English content for a long as my business demands so; however, I eventually started receiving messages on Linkedin, Twitter, and all my other social media asking to produce more Gujarati content. So I decided to make one and what better than talking about finance well spent. I love the concept of solving financial dilemmas and hence I started conceptualizing such content and putting it up on YouTube channel as this channel is streamed by many of my Gujarati Community Individuals across the globe. I have been on and off making regional content; however, finally, with this video, I could just do it all.”

From making many useful digital marketing videos to now making finance-based videos on his channel, Pratik is all about delivering meaningful and valuable content. His previous videos received a lot of glances and the launch of this video on “Should I Buy or Rent a house in 2022?” has brought back many Gujarati to his channel. He also adds, “I know it could be frustrating to sometimes watch content only in English and I am sorry that I had to make my audience wait for so long to get this process of making Gujarati content started. I shall keep creating and serving new content and information.”