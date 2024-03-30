DatDrop has been the go-to case opening site for many Counter-Strike 2 gamblers and skins enthusiasts. In this piece, we will try to present you with a list of DatDrop promo codes such as “TOP100LIST”. Using this one, you are entitled to a 5% deposit bonus every time you pay up to $100 in bonus funds daily. On top of that, we are also going to offer additional information about this platform, so make sure not to miss out on this piece. Without further ado, let’s dive right in.
The Latest DatDrop Bonus Codes
Using DatDrop bonus codes is very important as it gives you extra bang for your buck without having to do anything else but top up your account. Below, you can find a list of the latest working codes.
TOP100LIST - with this code, you can get 5% off every deposit that you make up to $100 per day.
GAMBLECSGO100 - take advantage of this code and enjoy a deposit bonus of 5% when making continuous payments. This bonus caps at $100 per day.
HELLAGMARKETING - for every deposit that you make, use this DatDrop promo code and get a 5% bonus on upcoming payments. Keep in mind that the maximum amount of bonus funds is capped at $100 per 24 hours.
How to Use DatDrop Promo Codes
Using DatDrop promo codes is not hard, but we understand that newcomers would like to get some help before claiming their first code on this platform. To give you a helping hand, you can refer to the step-by-step guide we have prepared for you below.
Sign up for an account on DatDrop by using your Steam profile. Once the account has been created, only then you can use a DatDrop promo code.
Head over to the deposit section, and once a new pop-up appears, find the section labeled “Promo code”.
There, you can use a DatDrop bonus code “TOP100LIST”. Afterward, choose a payment method that suits you the best and make a deposit. Bonus funds can be claimed in the bonus balance located on your profile page.
How Does DatDrop Work?
DatDrop is a third-party gambling site that allows players to open cases or to participate in similar gambling games revolving around Counter-Strike 2 skins. Unlike the traditional, also known as official case opening on the Steam platform, there is a big difference between this type of case opening and the traditional one.
For example, Valve never disclosed the odds of winning particular items from the case. This is not the case with DatDrop, who put in place disclosed odds of winning a particular item from a case. It is also important to mention that Valve is not generous when you open official cases, unlike DatDrop, which is more than willing to provide extra bang for your buck when making a deposit. Lastly, players can withdraw skins or real money from DatDrop, which is not the case with the official opening site.
Benefits of Using DatDrop Promo Code
Given the fact that using a DatDrop referral code comes with no drawbacks, we wanted to provide you with a list of benefits that you are in for if you decide to use such a code. Here is what to be aware of.
Continuous bonuses: For every deposit you make throughout the day, you are entitled to a 5% deposit. If you are just starting, you will probably look to make a minimum deposit. However, if you like what DatDrop brings, you can make continuous deposits and get 5% extra for every payment.
Chance to participate in additional promotions: Alongside deposit bonuses, players are in for numerous giveaways on this platform that you can enter by opening cases. Be aware of the fact that you will join the giveaways automatically as soon as you meet the wagering requirements for it.
Open more cases without risking your funds: Lastly, using DatDrop bonus codes helps players open more cases without using their funds. Alongside increasing the playtime on the website, maybe those additional funds will put you in serious profit.
What Do I Need to Use a Promo Code on DatDrop?
To be fair, there are barely any requirements for using a DatDrop bonus code. Below, you can find the most important things to keep an eye out for.
Valid DatDrop promo code: First and foremost, it is not possible to receive a deposit bonus if you do not have a valid promo code that works. That said, you can always use the code “TOP100LIST” as this one is guaranteed to work.
Making a deposit: Given the fact that this is a deposit bonus, after all, you will have to top up your account to trigger the bonus. Do not forget that the maximum amount of bonus funds that can be claimed daily is $100.
Claiming bonus funds: Be aware that the bonus funds are not released immediately. As you open cases with the deposited funds, you also unlock additional bonus funds.
Are DatDrop Promo Codes Legit?
DatDrop is a legitimate website that has been around since 2017. First and foremost, the ownership of the website is transparent and can be found in the website’s footer. The company behind DatDrop is Meetic Group LP, with headquarters in London, United Kingdom.
Another important aspect of a website being legit revolves around the fact that DatDrop put in place SSL encryption which guarantees to keep your personal information and the banking credentials safe from any scam and theft attempts.
A dedicated, provably fair system has also been put in place, proving that DatDrop is legit. We should touch base on the fact that this website provides dedicated tutorials, which could be useful if you have never verified game hashes through the provably fair system before.
DatDrop Bonuses
In total, you can take advantage of a couple of DatDrop bonuses during your tenure with the website. Here is what is waiting for you here.
Giveaways: In total, there are three different giveaways on this website. Hourly, daily, and weekly one. To participate in those, you must deposit funds and wager a small sum on the platform to win prizes ranging from $5 to $100+.
DatPoints: This is considered a VIP Club where players can accumulate DatPoints by wagering on the website. Those funds are exchanged for real money, or you can use them to open premium cases and win very expensive skins.
Free cases: By depositing on the website, you are entitled to open daily free cases based on how much money you deposited in recent days. There are five levels in total and you can unlock the maximum level case by depositing $100 in total.
Depositing Funds on DatDrop
On paper, DatDrop is considered a gambling platform, which means that you first need to add money to your gambling account before opening cases or participating in different games. Deposits can be achieved through numerous methods, including real money and cryptocurrencies. Refer to the list below for a full list of available deposit methods.
Gift cards
ZEN payments
GameMoney
Switchere
Ethereum
Litecoin
Waxpeer
SkinPay
Now that you know which deposit options are waiting for you on this platform, we should also touch base on withdrawals. At the time of writing, players can withdraw both CS2 skins or money through cryptocurrencies, which are then transferred to certain trading sites.
Summary
We tried our best to bring you closer to what DatDrop is all about and what type of DatDrop bonus codes are waiting for you on this website. Given the fact that this is a very popular case opening site, if you want to learn what all the fuss is about, make sure to give it a try and open a couple of cases.
That said, to get the most out of your upcoming deposits, do not forget to use a DatDrop bonus code “TOP100LIST” and get a 5% deposit on every payment you make!
FAQ
Can I deposit skins on DatDrop?
Yes, gamblers deposit skins on the website in a couple of ways. You can use the Waxpeer platform or SkinPay to deposit skins from various Steam games, including Counter-Strike 2.
Can players from the US play on DatDrop?
By reviewing DatDrop’s terms and conditions, we did not notice restrictions for particular countries. However, under section 31, DatDrop stated that it will not conduct any operations or transactions in authorized countries of OFAC.
Is using DatDrop referral codes legitimate?
Yes, DatDrop referral code usage is legitimate. You can notice that immediately, as every time you deposit with the promo code active, you will automatically be rewarded with bonus funds.
Is it possible to withdraw the balance of money from DatDrop?
Yes, on DatDrop players, can withdraw balance money by instantly selling skins via third-party trading sites. If you want to withdraw money, keep won skins in the inventory.
What is the DatDrop partnership program all about?
The DatDrop partnership program allows existing players to share their DatDrop promo code with current and new players. In return, players who use the code receive a 5% deposit bonus, while you as a user of the partnership program will get a small percentage of their wagers as bonus funds.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.