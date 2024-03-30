What Do I Need to Use a Promo Code on DatDrop?

To be fair, there are barely any requirements for using a DatDrop bonus code. Below, you can find the most important things to keep an eye out for.

Valid DatDrop promo code: First and foremost, it is not possible to receive a deposit bonus if you do not have a valid promo code that works. That said, you can always use the code “ TOP100LIST ” as this one is guaranteed to work.

Making a deposit: Given the fact that this is a deposit bonus, after all, you will have to top up your account to trigger the bonus. Do not forget that the maximum amount of bonus funds that can be claimed daily is $100.

Claiming bonus funds: Be aware that the bonus funds are not released immediately. As you open cases with the deposited funds, you also unlock additional bonus funds.

Are DatDrop Promo Codes Legit?

DatDrop is a legitimate website that has been around since 2017. First and foremost, the ownership of the website is transparent and can be found in the website’s footer. The company behind DatDrop is Meetic Group LP, with headquarters in London, United Kingdom.

Another important aspect of a website being legit revolves around the fact that DatDrop put in place SSL encryption which guarantees to keep your personal information and the banking credentials safe from any scam and theft attempts.

A dedicated, provably fair system has also been put in place, proving that DatDrop is legit. We should touch base on the fact that this website provides dedicated tutorials, which could be useful if you have never verified game hashes through the provably fair system before.

DatDrop Bonuses

In total, you can take advantage of a couple of DatDrop bonuses during your tenure with the website. Here is what is waiting for you here.

Giveaways: In total, there are three different giveaways on this website. Hourly, daily, and weekly one. To participate in those, you must deposit funds and wager a small sum on the platform to win prizes ranging from $5 to $100+.

DatPoints: This is considered a VIP Club where players can accumulate DatPoints by wagering on the website. Those funds are exchanged for real money, or you can use them to open premium cases and win very expensive skins.

Free cases: By depositing on the website, you are entitled to open daily free cases based on how much money you deposited in recent days. There are five levels in total and you can unlock the maximum level case by depositing $100 in total.

Depositing Funds on DatDrop

On paper, DatDrop is considered a gambling platform, which means that you first need to add money to your gambling account before opening cases or participating in different games. Deposits can be achieved through numerous methods, including real money and cryptocurrencies. Refer to the list below for a full list of available deposit methods.

Gift cards

ZEN payments

GameMoney

Switchere

Ethereum

Litecoin

Waxpeer

SkinPay

Now that you know which deposit options are waiting for you on this platform, we should also touch base on withdrawals. At the time of writing, players can withdraw both CS2 skins or money through cryptocurrencies, which are then transferred to certain trading sites.