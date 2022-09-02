Crypto Future Is Philanthropic: Keninah Concord, Cardano, Polygon

Regardless of the slump that has engulfed the crypto market since the beginning of the financial year, some options are promising high returns for crypto investors. Moreover, analysts are predicting the current phase as the right opportunity to reassess portfolios and make necessary amends.

With a little market research, one could invest in tokens that will promise immunity in the face of market volatility. Here are a few tokens with a prospective gainful future.

Keninah Concord (KEN) Enters The Market With A Benign Plan

Keninah Concord (KEN) is built on a decentralised platform with a plan to reward the community with decision-making powers. This cryptocurrency has a special emphasis on donations for geographical spaces adversely impacted by war crimes. Since the beginning of the war, nearly $60 million has been donated to Ukraine exclusively through crypto format.

To create a feeless system for non-profit organisations in the Keninah ecosystem, Keninah Concord (KEN) aims to create a permission-based blockchain system that can be maintained by non-profit platforms.

However, Keninah will continue to use a public blockchain that is free from centralised oversight, ensuring total decentralisation and governance. The transactions are hashed and sent back to the Binance Smart Chain network before being written on-chain along with the hash of the ledger source that created the block, even though this is a BEP20 token. As a result, even though this is a BEP20 token, many transactions will be handled by a separate permission ledger off-chain.

A notification is sent to the donors when a donation milestone is met; a verifier checks that the data is accurate. After that, the milestone is approved, the smart contract is triggered, and money is available for the next milestone to be reached. As a result, more individuals will feel confident using Keninah because the investors are kept informed and can see how their money is being transparently put aside for a good cause.

The token allocation section shows that 5% of all the KEN tokens are reserved for charity and amount to 250,000,000 tokens. Hence, the token is showing great promise in establishing a functional cryptocurrency that is also dedicated to philanthropic causes. A team of tactful developers combined with a socially responsible organisation makes Keninah Concord (KEN) a token with high potential in the crypto space.

What Is Keninah Concord (KEN) And How To Buy It?

Essentially, the development of Keninah Concord (KEN) is structured around smart contracts that operate on the Binance Smart Chain network (BSC). The 5,000,000,000 total supply of the KEN contract will be distributed according to the criteria of fair coin pricing and transparent distribution. The KEN token is currently in its presale phase which makes it the ideal time to lock down your investments while the coin prices are still low.

For its investors, Keninah Concord offers a range of bonuses and referrals. For instance, you will receive 2%, 5%, 12%, 30%, or 55% additional KEN tokens when you purchase KEN tokens in amounts of $100, $300, $500, $1000, or $2500 in fiat currency, respectively. On the other hand, both receiver and initiator are liable to receive $30 worth of KEN tokens if they introduce a friend to the Keninah Concord (KEN) platform and the friend makes a purchase of $100. These are some of the several ways in which Keninah Concord is proving to be a fruitful investment that might stabilise your portfolio in the face of market oscillations.



Cardano (ADA) Climbs The Crypto Ladder

In recent news, Cardano (ADA) took over crypto giants like Solana (SOL) within the list of top 10 cryptocurrencies. The token has even managed to outperform Bitcoin (BTC) in terms of brand intimacy. The Cardano (ADA) traders are elated at this development and the analysts are predicting bullish patterns for this cryptocurrency.

Apart from an active mention on different social platforms, Cardano (ADA) has also shown positive patterns in the tech development sector. It is presumed that the Cardano developers are hard at work enhancing the Vasil hard fork.

Apart from Keninah Concord (KEN), Cardano (ADA) has also taken a significant step in the philanthropic direction. Co-founder of the Cardano blockchain technology Charles Hoskinson just released an update on Twitter. He claims that IOG, the company that created Cardano, took part in an $11 million funding round to help the Kenyan fintech startup Pezesha. Charles Hoskinson thinks that investing in Pezesha is a significant step for Cardano because the fundamental objective of cryptocurrencies and DLT, in general, is to start financial flows into developing nations to help the expansion of their economies and the creation of jobs. Making it simpler for individuals to apply for loans and provide them on a regulated basis is crucial to the philosophy of Cardano (ADA).

At press time, Cardano (ADA) is valued at $0.46 and has a market capitalisation of nearly $15.7 billion.

Polygon (MATIC) Promises Affordable Gas Fees

At the time of writing, Polygon (MATIC) has shown a value hike of 2.73% within the last 24 hours. With a market capitalisation of $7.3 billion, Polygon (MATIC) is valued at $0.84 and has shown a positive trend over the past week as well. Since it is a penny cryptocurrency, it could be a profitable and affordable addition to your crypto portfolio.

Polygon (MATIC) functions on a layer-two scaling technology which has made it possible for the general public to interact with DeFi in a meaningful way. The gas fees for Ethereum have always been condemned by investors given how high and unaffordable it is. However, the investors now have access to Ethereum's robust ecosystem thanks to Polygon's PoS (Proof-of-Stake) MATIC sidechain. This has solved the severe issue of high transaction fees for investors who navigate the crypto field a lot.

It is interesting to note that Polygon (MATIC) has also actively identified the woes of investors and put the issue of affordable gas fees in the spotlight to earn their trust. The crypto industry is increasingly becoming centred around the personal interests of investors and society which may not always necessarily be financial in nature. Focussing on investor grievances and social responsibility can increase the validity and popularity of a cryptocurrency, as can be deduced from the cases of Keninah Concord (KEN), Cardano (ADA), and Polygon (MATIC).



Tips For An Ideal Portfolio

It is highly advised to carry out market research before investing in any given cryptocurrency. A useful tip would be to look at how socially responsible the cryptocurrency is which might tell you a lot about the motivations and validity of the token. Cryptos that are actively concerned with donations tend to perform well and rightfully earn the faith of investors.

Moreover, it is always suggested to diversify your crypto portfolio by investing in tokens of different ages and asset classes. By adding different tokens, the portfolio becomes more stable and immune to market oscillations that might not have been accounted for.

It is also wise to carry out a routine reassessment of the portfolio to stay in touch with the way market developments and trends. An ideal time to do so would be at the end of every quarter so that you are in constant touch with your financial goals and fintech investments. With such manageable and consistent practices, you can build a portfolio that fits your material aspiration in the most scalable and profitable manner.

Website: https://keninah.io/