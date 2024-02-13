Pros:

Super low 1x welcome bonus wagering

5 instant withdrawal cryptocurrencies

Excellent horse racing betting markets

Exclusive casino games

50% up to €500 weekly reload bonus

Cons:

Live chat might take a while to connect

Not so many eWallets

The number one welcome bonus on our list of the best betting sites Ireland has to offer belongs to Excitewin, namely because of its incredibly low wagering requirements.

Sports Betting Markets: 4.7/5

The area in which Excitewin does best with regard to its markets is horse racing.

There are races from all around the world covered, and Excitewin often offers pre-picked and boosted same race accumulators for more fun.

It’s much the same in real-world sports, as many, many events are covered across dozens of sports every single day. It does appear that only the major eSports, such as Dota 2 and CS:GO are covered, though.

There are tons of Ireland online casino games to enjoy here, too, and we’re particularly impressed by the fact that there are a whole lot of exclusive titles that you won’t be able to play anywhere else.

Free Bets and Deposit Bonuses: 4.9/5

We think the best welcome bonus in Ireland right now is the 100% up to €100 at Excitewin. Of course, the max deposit for this bonus is lower than the three of our other top five bookmakers in Ireland, so why is it the best bonus?

That’s because the wagering requirements are only 1x, which means you’ll only need to play through the bonus amount once before you can withdraw any winnings you made. We can’t stress enough how much easier this makes life for us players!

Furthermore, there’s a 50% up to €500 weekly sports reload bonus, which we love to see.

Miscellaneous: 4.5/5

Excitewin isn’t the easiest bookie to find your way around as the betting market pages can feel a little cluttered, but the smooth graphics and exciting live betting tools on both the desktop site and mobile app make up for that in our eyes. It just takes a bit of getting used to.

Players who need help can reach out to the 24/7 customer support live chat even without a live chat, but we did find that it sometimes takes a little longer than average to get hold of an adviser.

When it comes to fast payouts, there are five cryptocurrencies to choose from, or you can opt for one of the eWallets, where payouts will be processed quickly, too. These include Skrill and Paysafecard. We might have liked to have seen one or two more of these though.

Final Score: 4.7/5

Excitewin may have only been around for a couple of years since 2021, but it’s quickly established itself as one of the top betting sites in Ireland, thanks to the magnificent bonuses on offer.

How We Ranked the Best Online Betting Sites Ireland

Irish Sports Betting Markets

We Irish players like to bet on a whole wealth of markets, from big international sports like football and tennis to more traditional Irish affairs such as hurling and horse racing betting .

So, we’re going to be wanting to join a betting site that offers odds on all of these things.

Free Bets and Deposit Bonuses

It’s pretty much assumed that you’re going to get some kind of welcome bonus when you sign up for a new Irish betting site, but there’s a lot of variation as to how much you’ll get and how fair the terms and conditions are.

You might also get a free bet or two later down the line.

Betting Odds

When ranking the top online bookmakers in Ireland, we also considered the odds. Our top picks feature some of the most competitive odds for a variety of sports, ensuring that you get the best betting experience possible.

Safety & Security

Last but not least, our team also considered the safety and security of the online bookmakers. All of our top picks are reputable betting sites licensed by well-known regulators. We also considered the feedback from existing users, ensuring maximum safety.

Is it Safe to Bet Online in Ireland?

The vast majority of Irish online bookmakers will be very safe. But there are different levels to the amount of safety available, and there are a number of things that we can do to check exactly how secure a bookie is and how safe we Irish punters will be when we sign up there.

We’ve vetted our whole list of the best Irish sports betting sites to make sure that they’re totally safe, but if you want to look to sign up elsewhere, then we recommend checking out a few things before you do that.

How Can You Tell if an Irish Betting Site Is Legit?

Here’s a look at the main factors to consider when you’re trying to work out if an online betting site is safe enough for you:

Licensing:

It’s illegal for an online betting site to operate without a licence, so it’s highly unlikely that you’ll find one that doesn’t have one. But each licensing body operates differently, so it could be worth looking for betting sites with stricter licences.

Encryption:

Every website that handles your personal information (especially payment details) should be heavily encrypted, gambling or no gambling. Be sure to look into this for the peace of mind that your data will be safe.

Reviews:

You should be able to find reviews for each betting site out there from other Irish punters, especially if those sites have been online for a few years. You can use these reviews to look for any potential red flags.

Terms and Conditions:

Each online betting site will have site terms and conditions as well as terms and conditions for each individual bonus. We recommend reading both to make sure there’s nothing untoward.

Why Is MyStake the Best Betting Site in Ireland?

It was hardly an easy decision, but we’re confident in picking MyStake as the best betting site in Ireland. Here are a few of the factors that helped us to come to that decision:

Strong Welcome Bonus: There’s a 100% up to €500 matched deposit waiting for all new MyStake players. It even comes with a low rollover of 10x, making it easier to withdraw your winnings.

Great Mobile Betting: You can enjoy a really immersive mobile betting experience through the mobile app. It features all the markets, live betting tools and other cool features of the desktop site.

Tons of Markets: There are dozens of sports to bet on at MyStake and thousands of individual daily markets within them. The attention to detail there is pretty amazing. Apart from sports and casino wagering, this is also one of the best online bingo sites in Ireland .

Rapid Payouts: MyStake processes all withdrawal requests in under 24 hours. And it even offers eight cryptocurrencies so that you can get the fastest payouts possible.

Can You Bet for Real Money at Irish Bookmaking Sites?

Yes! There are several different payment methods that you can use to deposit and withdraw real money at online betting websites in Ireland.

Here are a few different options:

VISA and Mastercard: The classic ways to deposit and withdraw money at an online casino are with your debit card. This is simple and secure, but payouts often take a little longer this way.

PayPal: The best Irish betting sites will offer a wide range of eWallets, and one of the most popular of these is PayPal. It’s one of the fastest and most secure options but occasionally can be exempt from deposit bonuses.

Paysafecard: Ever wanted to bet on sports online but with cash? You can add your money to a Paysafecard voucher in a store and then use it to pay online. Just note that the deposit limit is likely to be pretty low, though.

Bitcoin: The fastest way to get paid out is through crypto, and the most popular cryptocurrency is Bitcoin. It’s rapid and secure, although you will need to deal with the volatility of its value.

Bank Transfer: If you’d like to withdraw funds directly to your bank account, you can often do that at online sports betting sites. You may be vulnerable to withdrawal fees and long payout times this way though.

Which Sports Can You Bet On at Irish Online Bookies?

The best sports betting sites in Ireland will offer a wide range of sports to bet on.

If you’re not sure which one to get started with, here are some of the most popular options for Irish punters.

Football

As you may already know, the most popular sport to bet on in the world is football.

This is good news, though, as it means there are more markets than any other sport, and there are likely to be competitive odds as all bookies want to offer the best prices.

Hurling

Do you prefer the sound of something more traditionally Irish? Any Irish online bookies worth their salt will offer odds on hurling events!

Horse Racing

Another very popular sport for betting in Ireland is, of course, horse racing. Again, there are a lot of markets for this sport at top bookies, and the high energy of the races makes for an exciting online betting environment.

eSports

Video game fan? Why not try betting on some professional eSports like League of Legends, NBA2K or Valorant?

There are eSports events on most days, and a lot of online bookies will actually let you watch them live while you bet on them.

What’s the Best Sport to Bet On at an Irish Bookmaker?

The best sport to bet on at an Irish bookmaker is the one you know the most about.

That way, you will be more likely to pick out winning bets.

However, if you’re new to sports betting and you want to find somewhere to start, your best bet is probably going to be football. That’s simply because there are more markets available, and the odds are likely to be more competitive.

Why Should I Use Irish Online Betting Sites?

There’s a lot of fun to be had at a brick-and-mortar sports betting shop, but you’re going to be missing out on a few key perks that you can only get online:

Free Bets: You might be able to get a free bet in a retail bookmaker from time to time, but there are going to generally be a lot more free bet options online.

Matched Deposits: Most online bookies in Ireland will give you matched deposits when you sign up as a welcome bonus, and many will even offer additional matched deposits for ‘reloads’. Both of these are super rare in a physical betting shop.

Bet Wherever You Go: Got plans for the day of the big match? Just place your bets on your smartphone and stay tuned on the mobile site or app to find out what’s actually going on in any event.

24/7 Live Betting: Want to bet live or cash out on an event that’s taking place on the other side of the world when traditional bookmakers will be closed? That’s not going to be a problem when betting online, as there are no closing times on the web.

Best Irish Betting Sites for Mobile Bettors

MyStake: It is our No. 1 bookie in Ireland for a reason – with excellent mobile compatibility, it ensures you can bet on the go without any issues.

Freshbet: FreshBet is another excellent mobile betting site. While it does not have a dedicated mobile app, it allows for a seamless betting experience on the go with a friendly website.

Goldenbet: Looking for a downloadable app? Then make sure to check out Goldenbet – it features an excellent mobile betting app.

Best Betting Sites Ireland – FAQ Guide

Which Irish Betting Site Has the Best Mobile App?

The best mobile app for Irish sports betting belongs to Goldenbet.

The mobile betting site has all the top desktop features and a few neat things that make it easier to bet on the go.

Which Irish Online Bookmaker Has the Best Deposit Bonus?

We picked the Excitewin 100% up to €100 welcome bonus as the best sports betting deposit in Ireland right now.

It might not be the largest amount, but the 1x wagering requirement makes it super easy to use, and that goes a long way for us.

What Is the Best Irish Betting Site?

MyStake is the best sports betting site in Ireland right now. It has a wide range of markets, plenty of lucrative bonuses and a high-quality mobile app.

How Can You Choose the Best Bookmaker for You?

To choose the best Irish bookies for you, make sure to consider factors like user experience, range of betting options, odds, security, mobile experience, and any other feature that's important personally for you. Make sure to go with sites that have a good reputation and are licensed by well-known regulators.

Comparison of the Top 5 Sports Betting Sites in Ireland

We’ve been through a lot of information today, so before we move on, let’s take a quick look back at the most important things — our top five Irish bookmakers and their excellent welcome bonuses:

MyStake : You can grab 100% up to €500 on your initial deposit at the number one Irish betting site around at the moment.

Freshbet : There’s a second 100% up to €500 matched deposit offer here, and we can’t think of a better way to enjoy the incredibly detailed range of sports betting markets on this site.

Goldenbet: We love the fantastic mobile app for this betting site. You can download it to your smartphone and then use it to trigger the 100% up to €100 matched deposit welcome bonus.

Tonybet: Grab 100% up to €100 on your first deposit at the most trusted Irish sports betting site. It has been around for over 20 years, after all!

Excitewin: The best welcome bonus in the world of online Irish sports betting right now has to be the 100% up to €100 matched deposit here. That’s because the wagering requirements are staggeringly low at just 1x.

How to Join an Irish Online Bookmaker and Bet Online

By now, you might have an idea of which online betting site to sign up with. If that’s the case and you’re ready to get started, check out this guide on how to sign up.

We’re using our top pick (MyStake) for reference, but it should be similar at most bookies.

Step 1: Fill Out the Initial Signup Form

Load up the MyStake website

Press the “Register” button at the top

Fill out a few personal details

Step 2: Complete the Signup

Hit the “Deposit” button on the homepage

Fill out your home address

You can skip this step if you are banking with crypto

Step 3: Make Your First Deposit

Select a banking option

Choose an amount to put down

Complete the transaction by following the instructions

Step 4: Place Sports Bets Online

Go to the online sportsbook

Choose a sport

Select a market and a bet size

Be sure to play through the bonus funds rollover

Tips and Tricks for Finding the Best New Betting Sites Ireland

Look for Competitive Sports Odds

Irish bettors who like to place wagers on similar events most of the time will be better off looking for the online bookmakers who offer the best odds for those events.

It’s usually possible to find these sites by using an odds comparison tool. That being said, all of our top picks are odds verified, so you know you’re going to get good value for money at each of them.

Always Meet Matched Deposit and Free Bet Wagering Requirements

If you don’t meet the wagering requirements for a bonus of any kind, you’re not going to be able to withdraw your winnings. Make sure to read the terms and conditions to find out what they are and how long you have to meet them.

Learn the Different Types of Betting

It’s worth doing some homework on what spread betting, accumulators, triples and other betting terms are so that you can find out which type of betting is best for you.

Understand How to Convert Odds Formats

Most Irish betting sites will use the standard British odds format of fractional odds, but you might also see European odds (decimal) or American (moneyline), so make sure to know how to convert these.

Manage Your Bankroll

Never spend any more money or time than you can afford. Always set a time limit and a financial budget before any betting session and stick to it.

That way, you’re going to stay in better control, and you won’t risk ending up chasing your losses.

Always Practise Responsible Gambling

Make use of responsible gambling tools like time check-ins and self-exclusion periods so that you can do everything in your power to make sure that your gambling sessions are responsible and safe.

Still Looking for the Best Betting Sites in Ireland?

We picked MyStake as the number one betting site in Ireland because of its fantastic range of markets and bonuses, the vast choice of casino games, its elite mobile betting app, and superb customer support.

That’s not to say you’ll definitely agree, though. You may well prefer the likes of Freshbet or Goldenbet, so why not try those out as well?

After all, they do have some pretty great welcome bonuses that you can claim while you’re shopping around.

Just be sure to gamble responsibly with whichever option you go for. Good luck!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffers from a gambling addiction problem, get in touch with Gambler’s Anonymous Ireland. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:

https://www.ncpgambling.org/

https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/

https://www.begambleaware.org/

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.