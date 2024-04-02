Learn how to complete the 1xBet app download, installation, and update on Android and iOS devices, register, claim the welcome bonus with the promo code 1ASIACODE, and discover top features.
1xBet App Overview
To start with, 1xBet Malaysia offers a mobile application that you can use to place bets on the go. In the table below, you can find more information about the 1xBet app:
Supported Operating System
Android and iOS
Current Application Version
1.9.0
APK File Size
11.1 MB
Welcome Bonus
100% matched deposit bonus of up to 650 MYR
Payment Methods
eWallets payment systems Internet banking bank transfers cryptocurrencies vouchers and bank cards
Comparing 1xBet APK File, Mobile App, and Mobile Site
You can either download the 1xBet Malaysia APK file and install the app or use the bookie’s mobile website. The table below will help you find out what option suits you better:
1xBet APK Pros
✅Less in size than the app
Cons
❌Non-usable until being installed
1xBet App Pros
✅Works with limited access to the Internet
✅ Quick access
✅ Immediate updates
✅ Convenience
Cons
❌Takes up more storage
❌Uses data
1xBet Mobile Site Pros
✅ Available on a wider range of mobile devices
✅ Data-friendly
✅ Doesn’t require download
Cons
❌Requires a good Internet connection
❌Less convenience
How to Download 1xBet APK
Bettors with Android phones can complete the 1xBet download in a few minutes. Everything from enabling downloads from unknown sources to installing the 1xBet APK is straightforward.
Moreover, you can discover all the steps to downloading the 1xBet application in the sections below.
How to Allow Downloads from Unknown Sources
To begin with, you need to enable installation from unknown sources because this betting app isn’t available on the Google Play Store. Instead, when you visit 1xBet download APK file from the operator’s site.
But first, you need to do this:
First, you should visit Settings on your phone.
Then, you need to click Biometrics and Security.
Next, you have to select Install unknown apps.
Lastly, you should allow installations from 1xBet.
Note that the instructions may slightly vary from one Android phone to the other, but the procedure is simple, so you’ll easily manage.
Installing 1xBet APK and Where to Get It
Once you have allowed installation from sources other than Google Play Store, follow these instructions:
To start with, you need to navigate to the bookmaker’s mobile site.
Moreover, you should click on the main menu at the bottom right corner of your screen and select the Mobile Application button.
Additionally, you should select the Android option.
Furthermore, you need to open the 1xBet APK file when it’s downloaded and press the Install button.
Finally, the application will appear on your mobile screen within seconds.
APK System Requirements
Before you move on to download the 1xBet APK, you need to ensure your phone can support it. So, here is what’s needed to complete the 1xBet app download:
Operating System Version
5.0 or higher
Internal Storage
200MB or more
RAM
1GB or more for the app to run smoothly
Processor
Dimensity 9300 A17 Pro Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Tensor G3 Exynos 2200 Google Tensor Kirin 9000 and others
Update Instructions for 1xBet APK
Players who have an outdated version of this application can update it by following these steps:
Once you launch the app, you will be informed that a new version of the app is available before the home page loads.
Moreover, you can click on the What’s new? option to see what the upgrades are.
Then, you should tap the Update button.
Finally, you will have the latest version of the application on your phone within seconds.
How to Download the App for iOS
Players with iOS devices can complete the 1xBet download even faster than Android users. Discover all the steps on how to download this betting application in the following sections of this review.
How to Download and Install 1xBet App on iOS
Follow this easy step-by-step guide on how to download the 1xBet app on your iPhone or iPad.
First, you must navigate to the bookie’s website from your mobile browser.
Then, you need to open the main menu at the bottom right-hand corner of the home page.
Furthermore, you should press the Mobile Application button.
Moreover, you need to tap the iOS option.
At that moment, you will be redirected to the App Store.
Finally, you should press the Get button to download and install the application. You will be able to launch it in a few seconds.
Alternatively, you can navigate to the Apple App Store right away and complete the download and installation there.
App System Requirements for iOS
Your iOS phone must meet certain requirements if you want to complete the 1xBet download. So, before you go on to press the download button, check whether your device fulfills the following criteria:
Operating System Version
12.0 or later
Internal Storage
200MB or more so it can work flawlessly
RAM
1GB at least
Processor
Apple A17 Pro Apple A16 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic Apple A14 Bionic Apple U1 Apple U2 and others
Update Instructions for 1xBet App for iOS
When the application is updated, the pop-up notification will appear when you start the app. So, here is what you need to do to update the older version:
Once you launch the app, a notification will pop up on your screen, informing you that there is a new version of the application.
Moreover, you need to click the Update button.
Finally, the update will be completed within a minute.
1xBet App Malaysia Welcome Bonus
Bettors who are interested in the 1xBet promo code 1ASIACODE can also explore the 1xBet welcome bonus on the app. After you complete the 1xBet registration, you can get a 100% bonus on your first deposit of up to 650 MYR.
The minimum deposit for claiming the promotion is 10 MYR. Furthermore, you should wager the bonus funds five times on accumulator wagers.
In addition, each bet should have a minimum of three selections, at least three of which should have minimum odds of 1.4. Finally, you should complete the wagering requirements within 30 days before you can make a withdrawal.
App Top Features
Before you move on to complete the 1xBet app download, you would certainly like to learn something about this brand. So, keep reading to discover the best features this betting app boasts.
Sports Selection
To start with, the 1xBet mobile application covers more than 30 sports disciplines and over 5,000 events daily. It features popular sports like football, horse racing, and basketball and more niche options such as Alpine skiing, lacrosse, surfing, and kabaddi.
Live Betting and Streaming
Aside from pre-match wagers, punters can place bets on ongoing games and cash out their stakes before they finish. Moreover, this section includes valuable betting information, such as odds movement charts and statistics.
What’s more, wagerers can watch the most important matches live while placing bets. Finally, the live betting section is also comprehensive, covering dozens, if not hundreds, of games daily.
Virtual Sports
Apart from traditional sports, the 1xBet mobile app features virtual sports betting possibilities. Thus, punters can wager on virtual football, virtual horse racing, virtual tennis, virtual greyhound races, and more.
Bonuses and Promotions
In addition to the first deposit bonus, 1xBet Malaysia features a number of ongoing promotions. These include other deposit bonuses, cashback offers, and even a dedicated VIP program.
Casino Games
1xBet also offers an impressive casino section. Moreover, it boasts slots, table games, crash games, live casino games, and more.
This operator provides more than 2,000 titles provided by some of the most prestigious gaming software developers, such as Pragmatic Play, KA Gaming, and Vivo Gaming.
Payment Options
Finally, the bookie accepts more than 50 payment getaways. It supports bank cards and transfers, eWallets, vouchers, cryptocurrencies, and other payment methods.
1xBet Mobile Registration
After you download the bookie’s application, you need to register for an account before you can start betting. So, this is how to open 1xBet account:
To begin with, you should start the app and tap the 1xBet register option at the top right of your screen.
At that point, the 1xBet mobile registration will pop up. You first need to choose how you wish to sign up - via one click, by phone, by email, or via social networks and messengers.
Additionally, you should provide the required personal details based on the chosen registration method.
Also, you can add the brand’s promo code 1ASIACODE to the indicated section.
Moreover, you should select the welcome bonus at the top right of the sign-up form.
Finally, you can select the Register button to submit the form.
If you opt for the sign-up by phone, note that you will have to verify your mobile phone number by entering the confirmation code you will receive via SMS. Registering via one click and social networks and messengers are the faster ways to open an account.
But, if you choose registration by email, even though it is the most comprehensive, you may not need to verify your account later.
Conclusion
In brief, 1xBet Malaysia provides an excellent mobile application. You can complete the 1xbet download quickly and intuitively on your Android or iOS phone.
Furthermore, once you open an account, you can claim the welcome offer and explore a variety of top-notch features, like live betting and streaming, numerous promotions, and virtual sports.
Overall, players looking for top betting apps are guaranteed one of the best mobile betting services with 1xBet.
1xBet App – FAQ
Finally, you can take a look at some of the most frequently asked questions about the 1xBet app download.
Is there a 1xBet app?
Yes, you can download and install the 1xBet mobile app on an Android or iOS phone.
Where can I download the 1xBet app?
You can complete the 1xBet download on your Android device from the operator’s website. When it comes to an iOS app, you can install it on the App Store by directly visiting it or through the bookie’s platform.
Is it free to download the 1xBet app?
Yes, completing the 1xBet app download is free. However, you need to make a deposit to place wagers on the application.
Is there customer support I can contact?
1xBet Malaysia provides customer service you can reach out to via phone, email, live chat, or social media sites like Twitter, Signal, and Imo. Also, you can fill out the form on the Contacts page.
