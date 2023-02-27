11 Best Shampoos And Conditioners For Hair Growth

Luscious locks are the trend of 2023. The likes of Timothee Chalamet and Halle Bailey are endorsing the long hair trend across the big screen which has search bars blowing up—everyone’s on the hunt for the best hair growth methods.

Look no further, we have found the 11 best shampoos and conditioners to encourage hair growth!

1. Blu Atlas Shampoo and Conditioner

Blu Atlas Shampoo

Blu Atlas Conditioner

The Blu Atlas combination of shampoo and conditioner, which can also be found in a coconut apricot scent, features a range of growth enhancing properties and tops our list of shampoos and conditioners for hair growth.

The key growth enhancing properties of this combination are vegan biotin, saw palmetto, jojoba oil and aloe barbadensis leaf. Saw palmetto and vegan biotin work to fortify the hair, while jojoba oil and aloe soothe and nourish the scalp—the ultimate recipe for hair growth that keeps the hair healthy.

We’re going to dive into the science behind these bombshell ingredients. Vegan biotin is a vitamin that helps your body produce more of the keratin protein; this is considered the most essential building block for your hair. Saw palmetto in this Blu Atlas shampoo and conditioner works to counter the hair loss hormone, DHT.

Jojoba oil brings a wealth of vitamin A, D, and E, as well as fatty acids which mimic the purpose of our skin’s sebum. The oil penetrates deep into the scalp, provides maximum nourishment to ensure accelerated hair growth, while keeping those locks luscious and hydrated. Aloe barbadensis leaf brings another moisturizing property to the Blu Atlas duo through the same collection of vitamins that jojoba oil brings. In this shampoo and conditioner, the importance of hair health is not sacrificed for growth.

Blu Atlas uses surfactants derived from coconut to cleanse away excess dirt, unclogging hair follicles and oil glands to reveal clean, nourished hair. In 2023, we should all be mindful that our consumption isn’t corrupting our planet. Blu Atlas ensures that 99% of their ingredients are derived from natural origins, such as plants, fruits, and minerals. Other than the four growth-promoting properties of the shampoo and conditioner, these features of Blu Atlas’ shampoo and conditioner meant it was a no-brainer to top the list of the best shampoo and conditioners for hair growth.

2. Glow Lab Thick and Full Shampoo and Conditioner

Glow Lab Thick and Full Shampoo

Glow Lab Thick and Full Conditioner

Glow Lab’s Thick and Full duo is another natural concoction, including Rice Tein NPNF, niacinamide, argan oil and betaine. According to the brand, this shampoo and conditioner combo provides a 32% volume increase after five treatments, and we found that the science behind this claim holds strong.

Rice Tein NPNF is the volumizing element of Glow Lab’s hair growth duo. This is a form of rice protein, naturally derived from rice grain. This ingredient shows an ability to create a significant volume increase in the hair as well as improve the water-drawing ability of the hair follicles to increase hydration to the scalp. This results in thicker-looking locks. Similarly, betaine acts to retain water, specifically in the keratin cells, so that the hair shaft’s outer layer has improved durability. The strengthening of the cells within the hair strands boosts their growth rate.

Niacinamide is a common product used in skin and hair care products, and is a featured ingredient in Glow Lab’s duo. It is a vitamin known to boost circulation in the skin and scalp, and also helps build keratin. Niacinamide not only repairs damaged hair but encourages faster growth within the follicles.

Antioxidants and oily compounds within the argan oil strengthen the hair follicles and encourage more keratin cell production in the scalp. Glow Lab’s included argan oil in this product to help to speed up hair growth and improve the health and thickness of the strands.

Glow Lab’s reviving hair growth formula in the Thick and Full Shampoo and Conditioner is naturally derived—a helpful feature, and a reason why this is among the best shampoos and conditioners for hair growth.

3. OGX Damage Remedy + Coconut Miracle Oil Shampoo and Conditioner

OGX Damage Remedy + Coconut Miracle Oil Shampoo and Conditioner

Damage Remedy + Coconut Miracle Oil by OGX is a cult classic in shampoos and conditioners for hair growth, and with good reason. The coconut oil and tiare flower extract that the duo boast are two naturally-derived features which are notorious for their growth-encouraging abilities.

Coconut oil has been the subject of all social media hair growth hacks, and the great thing about it? There is complete truth to these rumors! The fatty acids within coconut oil encourage hair growth. This is because they are easily absorbed by the hair follicles. While fatty acids sound unappealing, they keep the hair healthy by offering added nutrients and improving your hair’s shine and strength.

Tiare flower extract is more commonly known as monoi oil, an element used in many hair oils already. This is a major hair food, which can be used to restore nutrients and provide essential nourishment to the growing follicles. As a result, your hair will become stronger, shinier, and easier to manage. All of these benefits allow the hair to have less breakage and better hair growth, which is why this product ranks so high on our list.

This shampoo and conditioner, featuring naturally derived, viral hair growth ingredients, also boasts a soft scent, and won’t leave your hair stripped of its goodness by harsh chemicals.

4. Olaplex Nº. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Olaplex Nº. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Everyone who is anyone has either heard about or seen Olaplex taking social media by storm. Their products for blonde hair have reached mass popularity around the world. However, a lesser known product is their Bond Maintenance Shampoo. This shampoo has a wealth of science and success behind its name, so it is high on our list of the top shampoos and conditioners for hair growth.

With a pH of 6.5, this product does not push chemicals into the hair to clean and strengthen it. Instead it works to relink broken bonds at the cellular level within the hair, helping to reduce frizz and breakage. We think it’s important for shampoos to promote overall health and appearance of the hair along with the growth factor. No one wants long locks with unnecessary frizz and breakage!

The importance of bond maintenance means that the hair strands can continue to grow without breaking or splitting. No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo works to restore any damage by targeting the molecules deep within your hair, which allows those locks to grow with shine and less fragility.

Added benefits of this product are that it is proven to be color-safe, working on all hair colors, and can be used on all hair types. We really like this shampoo because of the versatile success it offers. On top of that, Olaplex boasts that it’s vegan, cruelty-free, nut-free, and free of all the nasties that you don’t want in your hair. We can’t emphasize enough that you should always be conscious of where your products come from.

5. KÉRASTASE Bain Densité and Fondant Densité Shampoo

KÉRASTASE Bain Densité and Fondant Densité Shampoo

This gem was developed by KÉRASTASE for individuals who have decreasing hair density. If you are stressed, aging, or your hair is lacking essential nutrients, you’ll notice that it will become thinner or break more easily. This shampoo and conditioner duo is a high-strength formula made specifically for this issue.

Intended for daily use, this shampoo intends to add more resilience, substance, and texture to your hair. Hair resilience is extremely important for hair growth, as it minimizes snapping of the strands. The three key ingredients are hyaluronic acid, gluco-peptide, and ceramides—tricky names, but understanding the science is easy. We’re going to break it down.

Hyaluronic acid is a component commonly used in hydrating skin and hair care. This is a natural salt with properties that help it retain up to 1,000 times its own weight in water—this works to hydrate the hair. Hydrated hair follicles then gain back lost resilience and plump the strands, combatting any potential breakage in the growth process.

Gluco-peptide works deep in the center of the follicles to repair irregularities in the hair, brought on by stress and aging. These suppress hair loss by making the follicles more uniform and evening the texture. KÉRASTASE’s use of gluco-peptides is their way of saying goodbye to brittle hair—allowing those locks to grow to even greater lengths!

Your hair needs ceramides. These are the key building blocks to growing your hair; they’re also used to repair brittle hair and prevent damage. This combination of ingredients in KÉRASTASE’s Bain Densité and Fondant Densité are already naturally occurring in your hair, and essential for people who are aging and under intense stress. This the best shampoo and conditioner for anyone who can relate. We’re looking out for this group of guys and gals, so we found the perfect match for you!

6. Mane Root Activator Shampoo and Conditioner

Mane Root Activator Shampoo and Conditioner

Men, this one is specifically for you! Mane Root’s custom root activating growth formula can be used to encourage growth for thin and patchy hair. Working as a typical shampoo and conditioner, this duo removes daily buildup while promoting growth through follicle repair and stimulation. This is done through two special ingredients: licorice root extract and citric acid, with the promise to deliver visible results within weeks.

Mane Root’s growth duo works in three phases. The first phase is the scalp repair, targeting men’s thinning hair. Licorice root extract breaks down buildup in the roots, working by dissolving all the gunk that builds up daily. A gunk-free scalp is the first step to hair growth.

Phase two of Mane Root’s hair growth mission is scalp nutrition, ensuring the hair has all the essential nutrients to grow that mane. The feature ingredient in this step is sesame seed extract, rich in essential nutrients for the hair and skin. These nutrients are responsible for moisturizing and protecting the hair from damage.

Mane Root’s final phase is for scalp stimulation. A stimulated scalp with high blood flow is most likely to grow those luscious locks. Citric acid and licorice root extract work together to stimulate the blood flow with a tingling effect. Normally tingling isn’t a good sign, but fear not, these natural products draw blood to the scalp. Blood flow ensures that the cells that grow your hair are getting all the necessary goodness to grow like crazy! The citric acid also helps to balance pH levels on the scalp from becoming too acidic so it remains healthy.

We love that these products are male specific, with more masculine scents and specifically targeting men's balding patterns. With the proven results from Mane Root’s formula, we know this will be a favorite with the men. We didn’t want to gatekeep this growth secret, so we had to include it on our list of best shampoos and conditioners for hair growth!

7. Garnier Fructis Grow Strong Shampoo

Garnier Fructis Grow Strong Shampoo

Garnier Fructis Grow Strong Shampoo gets a place on this list for the ingredients and for how consumer-friendly it is. The Grow Strong Shampoo is another product that utilizes the circulation-boosting properties of niacinamide, and uses apple extract to get that hair growing long and strong!

Apple extract is a newbie on the hair growth stage. Recent studies have shown that a special component of apple extract is useful in hair growth because of its ability to accelerate keratin production. Induced and accelerated keratin production means that more of your hair building blocks are being formed, helping your hair become thicker and longer.

Niacinamide, as already discussed, is a fan favorite in hair and skincare. We love this product because it boosts circulation to the scalp, which helps deliver more essential nutrients so that your hair can grow longer faster. Garnier using this ingredient was a smart move as the keratin building properties are proven safe and effective for everyone wanting to grow their mane.

While Garnier Fructis Grow Strong Shampoo has trusted ingredients, it is also consumer-friendly. This product is on the cheaper side and is easy to find in supermarkets and drugstores. On top of that, they are Leaping Bunny certified and cruelty-free.

8. Essano Long and Strong Collagen Shampoo and Conditioner

Essano Long and Strong Collagen Shampoo and Conditioner

Essano’s Long and Strong Collagen shampoo and conditioner uses naturally-derived collagen to bring more elasticity to your hair for resilience and growth. This product targets hair damaged hair by coloring and heat treatments, and naturally combats the damage using aloe and tsubaki seed oil. For all of those readers with colored hair, this offers a gentle, sulfate-free formula so your hair won’t lose any color when you wash it

Natural collagen within the ingredients ensures that every strand of hair is infused with moisture to eliminate damage and frizz. Tsubaki seed oil is a unique ingredient primarily used to soften and shine the hair. This soon-to-be fan favorite ingredient excels at breaking down fatty acids and is super high in oleic acid, which is an essential nutrient for your hair. Oleic acids, once broken down, strengthen hair follicles, preventing breakage and encouraging hair growth.

Aloe is famous for its cleansing and unclogging properties. This duo makes perfect use of the enzymes in aloe to remove dead skin cells and unclog the hair follicles. If there is too much debris on the scalp, hair growth will be restricted because the follicles aren’t getting any nutrients. Essano’s duo offers something extra—the brand prides itself on being vegan and cruelty-free, and their packaging boasts 100% pre-used, recycled material.

9. Fudge Xpander Shampoo

Fudge Xpander Shampoo

Popular in salons, Fudge Xpander is your best treatment-friendly option for a hair growth shampoo and conditioner. This “gelee” shampoo is a volume-boosting product featuring caffeine and ginseng. Fudge boasts color-locking technology in this shampoo, making it the most friendly for our readers with color-treated hair. With promises of 33 washes free from fading, and stronger hair for exposure to styling, sun and pollution, this is an ideal shampoo for all salon lovers.

Fudge uses caffeine as a stimulating property in their Xpander shampoo. Caffeine targets root growth by stopping the hair loss hormone in its tracks. This hormone stops our hair follicles from receiving vitamins, minerals, and proteins from our blood flow that encourage growth. Caffeine ensures that our follicles are getting all the essential nutrients and maximizing growth from the roots.

Ginseng has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for hundreds of years, and is a secret to ultimate hair health. The herb stimulates cell production on the scalp, strengthening your hair from its roots. This ingredient makes the hair more resilient and less likely to break, particularly under harsh conditions of heat and color treatments. Fudge’s salon-grade shampoo makes it onto our list of the best shampoos and conditioners for hair growth because we know a lot of people want to keep luscious, long locks while maintaining color and heat treatments.

10. TRESsemme Hair Fall Control Shampoo

TRESsemme Hair Fall Control Shampoo

TRESemme Hair Fall Control shampoo targets hair that is thinning and falling out to restore and regrow. With chia seed oil and amino-vitamins TRESemme proves to reduce hair fall by up to 98% and strengthen hair by up to 10 times its original strength. This is another product that aims to be more consumer friendly but still offer all the benefits of salon-quality shampoos—no bank-breaking required for hair growth!

The chia seed oil in this shampoo is better than what you have in your kitchen. It offers a wealth of fatty acids to lock moisture into the hair shafts, enrich the hair and make it more resilient. As a result, long locks of soft and smooth hair can grow.

Amino-vitamins are the building blocks of keratin, and TRESemme gives them to you in abundance! An influx of amino-vitamins to the scalp boosts hair growth, and will emphasize to you the importance of this ingredient for growing longer, healthier hair.

11. Grown Alchemist Strengthening Shampoo 0.2

Grown Alchemist Strengthening Shampoo 0.2

Grown Alchemist rounds out our list of the best shampoos and conditioners for hair growth. This one is more male-targeted, with a masculine scent and minimalist packaging. This all-rounder shampoo also works for chemical and heat-treated hair, leaving it soft, shiny, and hydrated. The Strengthening Shampoo 0.2 features two key ingredients: hydrolyzed baobab and calendula, for the perfect men’s hair growth formula.

Hydrolyzed baobab brings vitamins, fatty acids, and collagen properties to help your body build more keratin. Supporting the protein matrix, this ingredient strengthens the hair and reduces breakage. It also helps protect the hair from all the daily impurities that can build up in your hair, and protects it from chemical and heat stress.

Grown Alchemist’s formula includes calendula, which contains vital antioxidants, minerals and vitamins to encourage hair growth. It stimulates the scalp, and blood flow to accelerate the delivery of nutrients to the hair shafts. This ingredient works wonders against male balding patterns and thinning, which is why this is one of the best growth shampoos for men specifically. Calendula in the Strengthening Shampoo 0.2 will give every man the silky locks that are often lost with aging.

Other ingredients that Grown Alchemist uses in their strengthening shampoo 0.2 are avala oil and added plant-derived liposomes. These work alongside the key ingredients to strengthen the hair, reduce hair loss, and build the most resilient locks possible.

The natural origin of all the ingredients used by Grown Alchemist adds points in our book, because…It’s 2023! The year of mindful consumption—know where your products come from and how healthy they really are. With that, Grown Alchemist’s strengthening shampoo 0.2 rounds out our list of the 11 best shampoos and conditioners for hair growth.

Frequently asked questions

What are the most popular ingredients for hair growth?

Among our best shampoo and conditioners for hair growth, niacinamide is the first-choice ingredient. You should all know by now that niacinamide is a classic addition to haircare and skincare products. It boasts both antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that improve circulation, brighten the skin and help the hair retain moisture.

Better circulation to the scalp also ensures that your scalp has all the essential nutrients it needs to grow. Moisture-locking technology helps to repair dry or damaged scalps, reducing the appearance of flakiness. Niacinamide also helps your body produce more keratin, giving you longer and stronger locks with shine and a soft feel.

Aloe has been a commonly used ingredient in hair growth hacks for years, often appearing in viral trends. And with good reason—aloe cleanses daily buildups of sebum and dead skin from inside the hair follicles. Hair follicles can become easily clogged from daily pollutants, scalp debris, and different treatments. Akie loosens up the dirt, freeing the follicle and allowing for more efficient hair growth.

There are a range of oils featured in the best shampoos and conditioners for hair growth—too many to choose one favorite! But we do have some notable highlights in jojoba oil, argan oil, and coconut oil.

Jojoba oil contains stimulating properties that increase circulation around the scalp. It also adds essential moisture, which helps to strengthen the hair follicles, giving them more resilience to grow. Jojoba helps overall hair health by bringing essential nutrients such as vitamins C and E.

Argan oil uses antioxidants to strengthen the hair follicle and encourage more cell production on the scalp. More cells and stronger, healthier hair promote growth and makes each individual strand longer and thicker.

Coconut oil, while not directly contributing to hair growth, delivers optimum hair health. Hair health is the key to growth, Coconut oil repairs flaky, dry scalps, and clears dirt out of the hair follicles. Fatty acids in the oil lock in moisture, prepping the hair to become more resilient and less likely to snap and split.

How should you wash your hair?

It’s critical to know that over washing your hair can dry it out or clog the follicles with too much oil. Hair growth is maximized once you give your hair a regular wash schedule wash-train it. Professionals recommend training your hair to be washed only once or twice a week; this gives your hair the opportunity to absorb and use all of the added ingredients without being stripped by a new wash. These 11 best shampoos and conditioners for hair growth won’t work the wonders we promise if you over wash your hair!