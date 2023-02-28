Dandruff is a common condition that causes dry, flaky skin to build up on the scalp. If you experience dandruff, then you’ll know just how irritating it can be. It often falls onto our shoulders, covering our clothes in tiny white flakes. While it can be embarrassing and off-putting, it’s important to remember that you are not alone. Dandruff happens to many of us and if left untreated, it can cause irritation, redness, and itchiness. It can also severely affect our confidence and cause unnecessary stress.

People with oily or dry skin are particularly prone to dandruff and while there is no cure, it can certainly be controlled. Luckily, there are plenty of things we can do to prevent it from consuming our lives. From wholesome home remedies to simple diet adjustments, you can easily manage your dandruff. The best way to remove and prevent dandruff is by investing in a good quality shampoo.

Depending on the severity of your condition, there are a wide range of anti-dandruff products on the market. To make your decision a little easier, we have rounded up the 10 best dandruff shampoos in 2023. Not only will these products fight your flakes but they will also restore your locks, leaving them feeling soft, smooth, and nourished.

1. Blu Atlas Shampoo

Blu Atlas Shampoo

The premium men's grooming brand, Blu Atlas, may have only been on the scene since 2022 but it has already built a longstanding reputation. This moisturizing shampoo is available for both men and women, and is made up of 99% naturally-sourced ingredients.

Blue Atlas Shampoo is perfect for dandruff sufferers as it contains restorative ingredients, including saw palmetto, vegan biotin, aloe vera, and jojoba protein. The aloe vera is used to soothe the scalp and add moisture to your locks. Containing vitamins A, D and E, jojoba oil is a nourishing ingredient that repairs damaged hair and penetrates deep into the skin for a wholesome effect.

Saw palmetto also hydrates the scalp and offers anti-inflammatory properties to encourage hair growth. This moisturizing formula is free from sulfates, parabens and phthalates to prevent further irritation. If you’re hoping to break down dandruff, pair the shampoo with Blu Atlas Conditioner for additional hydration and support.

To use, apply a quarter sized amount onto wet hair and massage into the scalp before rinsing. Offering a healthy glow, this shampoo can be used daily to remove dirt and oil.

2. Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo



Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo

If you are struggling with severe dandruff, this medicated treatment may just do the trick. Available over the counter, the Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo helps to fight other skin conditions, including psoriasis and seborrhoeic dermatitis.

Designed to heal rather than cleanse, this dandruff shampoo features a unique formula with tar to reduce inflammation. Of course, as a medicated treatment, this product doesn’t offer any moisturizing properties. It is best used alongside a more gentle shampoo that’s designed to clean and hydrate the scalp.

Apply the T-gel to your hair and leave it in for five minutes before rinsing. After the treatment, wash your hair again with a cleansing shampoo.

3. Head & Shoulders Royal Oils Scalp Care Shampoo



Head & Shoulders Royal Oils Scalp Care Shampoo

New to the Head & Shoulders line-up is the bespoke Royal Oils collection, designed especially for coily, curly and kinky hair. Not only is it a bad look, but dandruff can also be itchy and irritating. This Scalp Care Shampoo is a creamy formula that restores scalp health and relieves dryness.

With coconut oil and apple cider vinegar, you can expect long-lasting hydration that’s free from parabens. Affordable and available across most supermarkets and drugstores, this moisture- enhancing shampoo promises a healthier scalp within just three weeks.

Suitable for both men and women, it also reduces redness and puts the glow back into your hair. For best results, use the shampoo at least twice a week. A refreshing scent of coconut and shea butter is the finishing touch.

With decades of experience, Head & Shoulders is a U.S hair care brand that specializes in anti-dandruff products. Designed with Black hair in mind, the new Royal Oils collection boasts an entire range of scalp-nourishing products, including a scalp cream and a nighttime tonic lotion. Together, these products will enable you to defeat dandruff and keep it at bay.

4. Dove Dermacare Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo



Dove Dermacare Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

From another popular mainstream brand, the Dove Dermacare Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is a great choice for those on a budget. Designed for normal hair types, it uses pyrithione zinc to reduce inflammation, one of the main causes of dandruff.

Unlike other anti-dandruff formulas, this shampoo features shea butter to leave your hair feeling soft and smooth. This cruelty-free formula aims to reduce and remove flakes with a hypoallergenic fragrance. Massage the shampoo into the scalp before thoroughly rinsing. We recommend using this product at least twice a week or as directed by your doctor.

5. Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo



Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

With incredible reviews and a highly effective formula, it’s no surprise that we chose this product as one of the best dandruff shampoos in 2023. Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is a popular choice for dandruff sufferers, featuring ketoconazole, an active ingredient that’s usually found in prescription-grade products.

What’s so great about this shampoo is that while it contains medical-grade ingredients, it is still gentle enough for all hair types, including color-treated hair. It works to reduce flakes, scales and itchiness while cleansing the scalp and strands.

To experience the full potential of this product, apply a small amount onto wet hair, lather and leave it in for three to five minutes before rinsing. Use it at least twice a week for best results.

6. Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special



Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special

If you experience an itchy scalp, Paul Mitchell’s Tea Tree Special Shampoo boasts a revitalizing blend of tea tree oil, peppermint and lavender to soothe irritated skin. This formula is designed to cleanse the scalp and reduce itchiness.

As you wash your hair, this shampoo works to restore its shine, leaving you with lustrous locks and a newfound confidence. This vegan, paraben-free and cruelty-free formula has been designed to suit all hair types including color-treated hair.

Not only will it leave your hair feeling fresh and smooth, it will also purify the scalp and remove impurities. Paul Mitchell is a high-quality hair care brand dedicated to creating salon quality products at affordable prices. This shampoo is no different, with a reinvigorating formula that will repair the scalp and enhance its shine.

To apply, lather a small amount of shampoo into wet hair before rinsing. This product can be used to wash your hair as often as needed.

7. SACHAJUAN Scalp Shampoo

SACHAJUAN Scalp Shampoo



For a high-end daily shampoo designed to tackle dandruff, SACHAJUAN Scalp Shampoo checks all the boxes. Ideal for irritated scalps, this product is a wonderful option if you’re looking to prevent dandruff and nourish your locks.

This formula boasts a unique blend of ingredients, including ginger to soothe the scalp and encourage circulation. Climbazole is an effective antifungal agent specifically used to combat dandruff and eczema. Salicylic acid is commonly used in skincare, but can also work to tackle dandruff, while rosemary is added to stimulate hair growth and provide extra protection to the scalp.

Established in 1997 by two world-renowned hairdressers, SACHAJUAN boasts a minimalist philosophy with a wholesome approach to haircare. Each and every product features cold water extracts from two types of algae—rhodophycea and chondrus.

To experience all the benefits of this fabulous shampoo, simply rub it into your wet hair and leave it on for two to three minutes before rinsing. For ultimate results and extra hydration, opt for the SACHAJUAN conditioner and use it after every wash.

8. Philip Kingsley Flaky/Itchy Scalp Shampoo



Philip Kingsley Flaky/Itchy Scalp Shampoo

Just like the name suggests, the Philip Kingsley Flaky/Itchy Scalp Shampoo combats flakes and reduces itching. It’s an award-winning shampoo with an interesting story. This formula was originally created for the British actor Sir Lawrence Olivier. Today, it’s a well known addition to the mainstream and a popular choice for dandruff sufferers.

Designed to remove oil buildup, this product is safe for all hair types including color-treated locks. Perfect for daily use, this product is a deeply hydrating formula with the refreshing scent of apple. Lauryl betaine is used to clean and soothe the scalp, leaving it feeling fresh and comfortable.

Flaky/Itchy Scalp Shampoo is a gentle product that can be used as your main shampoo. Apply to wet hair and massage it into your scalp for one minute. Once the irritation has cleared, use this shampoo during regular intervals or as required.

Philip Kingsley also boasts a moisturizing conditioner and a scalp toner for the ultimate dandruff care kit. This reputable hair care brand was founded by Philip Kingsley, a hair care professional who once designed products for actors, musicians, athletes, and more. The brand also specializes in treatments for dry or damaged hair. Today, the brand continues to thrive under his daughter’s expertise.

9. OUAI Anti-Dandruff Shampoo



OUAI Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

At the higher end of the scale is this nourishing formula from OUAI. If you’re fed up with seeing flakes on your clothes, this shampoo is an effective treatment option. It relies on salicylic acid to combat flakes and repair your dry scalp, which can be caused by dandruff. Unlike medicated shampoos, this product offers a natural earthy scent featuring ginger and spearmint.

Pair this product with OUAI’s brand new detox shampoo, which uses apple cider vinegar to reduce itchiness and irritation. It is particularly beneficial if your hair needs a deeper cleanse.

To use this anti-dandruff shampoo, apply onto wet hair and leave it in for five minutes, then rinse it out thoroughly.

10. Oribe Serene Anti-Dandruff Shampoo



Oribe Serene Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

If you’re after something a little more luxurious, Oribe never fails to disappoint. Their Serene Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is a gentle cleanser designed to rid your scalp of dandruff. The formula consists of salicylic acid to exfoliate the scalp and reduce irritation, along with a range of naturally-sourced ingredients to maintain healthy hair.

Orange, lemon and sugar cane extracts are a unique addition, included to add and maintain moisture. Other signature ingredients include extracts from pea sprouts, bilberry fruit, and sugar maple for extra protection.

While its sole target is to reduce and prevent dandruff, this shampoo is also great at nourishing the strands and providing a healthy shine. It is safe to use on color-treated hair and can be applied as often as needed. If you’re looking to treat yourself to a high end shampoo, this exclusive product won’t disappoint.

How to treat dandruff

We know that having dandruff can be frustrating, but there are plenty of things you can do to improve the condition. Start by choosing one of our best dandruff shampoos in 2023. A shampoo designed to reduce dandruff and soothe the scalp will be far more effective than any other regular shampoo.

Of course, shampoo is not the only thing we can do to care for our locks. To make your life a little easier, we have rounded up some of our favorite tips to treat dandruff effectively.

Wash your hair regularly

Take back control of your hair and reduce flakes with a good quality anti-dandruff shampoo. In fact, washing your hair regularly is the best way to tackle dandruff and reduce product buildup.

Consider increasing the number of times you wash your hair each week. Depending on the severity of your dandruff, you may even want to wash your hair every day. Aim for at least three times a week to remove buildup from your scalp and leave your locks feeling fresh.

Brush regularly

Just like washing, brushing your hair can break down the dead skin from your scalp. It can also create a massaging effect to help reduce dandruff. Brush your hair throughout the day as needed.

Cut down on sugar

It may come as a surprise, but changing your diet can actually work wonders on your hair. A diet high in carbs can increase the buildup of glycogen, which the yeast then feeds on. Likewise, sugary foods can increase the amount of oils your body produces, which can cause further irritation to the scalp.

Start by reducing the amount of carbs and sugars you consume. A small change to your diet can effectively reduce dandruff and improve the health of your scalp.

Try a home remedy

If you suffer from mild dandruff, home remedies can be quite effective. One such remedy is tea tree oil, which boasts anti-inflammatory properties. To see if it works for you, add a few drops of tea tree oil to a carrier oil or shampoo.

Lime juice and oil is another wholesome blend that some have used to combat dandruff. Apply it to the scalp, leave it in for a few minutes, then wash it out with shampoo.

Similarly, apple cider vinegar is said to kill the bacteria and fungi that are often responsible for dandruff. Add one cup of apple cider vinegar to one and a half cups of water. Apply it to your hair after shampooing and rinse thoroughly.

Refrain from itching

This one may be easier said than done, but if you suffer from an itchy scalp, it’s best to keep your hands away. Scratching your hair can cause even more irritation and damage to the scalp. Instead, look for products that are designed to reduce itchiness and ease comfort.

Invest in the right products

While shampoo is the best way to control dandruff, there are also other products to help you along the way. Put together a haircare kit dedicated to fighting dandruff. Once you’ve found the right shampoo, pair it with a good quality conditioner. In fact, conditioning your hair is even more important for dandruff sufferers. If you experience severe dandruff, you may want to consider conditioning your hair daily for extra moisture.

A hair exfoliator is another great addition to your kit, as it is designed to break down dead skin cells and reduce flakes. Finally, choose an anti-dandruff toner with salicylic acid to fight flakes. Toners can be applied to the scalp after washing your hair with shampoo. They offer additional nourishment and support between washes.

Relax

That’s right—stress can actually cause your dandruff to worsen, leading to even more irritation. Of course, when you have dandruff it’s not so easy to relax. In order to regain your zen, find a product that works for your hair. Once you start noticing results, you are more likely to feel relaxed. Try out some mindfulness techniques to reduce anxiety and check in with your body often.

The difference between dandruff and psoriasis

While it’s easy to assume that flaky skin is caused by dandruff, it’s important to know what to look out for. Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition that can be easily mistaken for dandruff. While dandruff can be treated with a good quality shampoo, psoriasis requires medical treatment. It is far more painful than dandruff and can appear all over the body.

Dandruff usually appears as flakes of dry skin that sit on your hair or fall off onto your shoulders. While there are a few different causes, dandruff is often a result of a fungal yeast that lives on our scalp. On the other hand, psoriasis is an autoimmune disease that results in patches of new skin all over the body. Psoriasis can also develop on the scalp, causing similar symptoms to dandruff.

The key difference between dandruff and psoriasis is the way they look. Dandruff is usually very flaky, while psoriasis consists of patches of skin that vary in shape, color and size. These patches are usually cracked, scaly, discolored or red. If you believe you may have psoriasis, consult a doctor or dermatologist for an official diagnosis.

Frequently asked questions

What is dandruff?

Easily identified by white “snowflakes” on our hair, dandruff is a common condition that causes flaky skin on the scalp. While it is not serious, dandruff can be irritating and embarrassing. It can also cause the skin to appear red and itchy. The flakes come from white patches of dead skin that form on the scalp. They are often greasy, dry or bumpy.

While dandruff is a common condition for all hair types, it often develops on people with curly or dry hair. If you notice dandruff in your hair, don’t worry. Once you identify dandruff, it’s easy to treat and control it.

What are the main causes of dandruff?

There are a few reasons why people develop dandruff in their hair. Often, dandruff is caused by a yeast-like fungus called Malassezia. This fungus is present on most scalps and feeds on the oils that our bodies produce. When this happens, the scalp is left with oleic acid, which forces the body to produce skin cells at a faster rate.

Another common cause of dandruff is dry skin. If you experience dry skin anywhere on your body, you are more likely to develop dandruff. Dandruff is also caused by oil and product buildup. To prevent this, wash your hair more frequently, especially if you suffer from dry or oily skin.

Severe dandruff is often caused by seborrheic dermatitis, a type of eczema that targets the parts of the body that produce sebum. This condition can cause more irritation and will require a good quality dandruff treatment.

How can I prevent dandruff?

If you do not currently suffer from dandruff, there are a few measures you can put into place to prevent it. If you are prone to dry, oily skin, it’s best to wash your hair regularly. Choose a good quality shampoo and use it at least twice a week to reduce the buildup of oil on your scalp.

A balanced diet with plenty of zinc and B vitamins can also prevent dandruff. Rub your scalp regularly or treat yourself to a professional head massage to break down dead skin cells and remove flakes.

How long can dandruff last?

If you already suffer from dandruff, it’s unlikely that it will go away. While this can sound quite alarming, it doesn’t have to be. Although dandruff can’t be cured, it can be managed with a good quality anti-dandruff shampoo.

Once you start to treat the dandruff, you will notice significant improvements within just a few weeks. When you manage it well, the dandruff will clear and become less visible. It may flare up from time to time, but as long as you know how to treat it, you can stay in control.

What type of shampoo should I use?

A good anti-dandruff shampoo is really all you need to combat dandruff. With so many products on the market it can be difficult to know where to begin. On the above list, we have selected shampoos that have been proven to reduce dandruff and soothe the scalp.

When choosing the right product for your scalp, it’s best to look at the ingredients. Formulas that include salicylic acid are particularly good at fighting your flakes. Other useful ingredients include aloe vera, apple cider vinegar, and coconut oil.

What can I use to massage the scalp?

Whether you suffer from dandruff or not, massaging the scalp has many added benefits. The best products to use for a scalp massage are coconut oil and tea tree oil. Add them together for the perfect combination. You’ll want to use at least five drops of tea tree oil and five tablespoons of coconut oil. Massage it into your scalp, leave the oils on overnight, and rinse thoroughly.

How often should I wash my hair?

If you experience dandruff, aim to wash your hair more often than usual. Washing your hair regularly will enable the scalp to break down oils and reduce irritation. For best results, we recommend washing your hair with an anti-dandruff shampoo followed by a hydrating conditioner.

Are there any quick fixes for dandruff?

As dandruff sufferers, we have all been there. You wake up one morning to see your hair covered in white flakes. Maybe you have an important meeting or event to attend. Whatever the reason, it’s understandable that you will want to do something about it. If you want to get rid of dandruff fast, there are a few things you can try.

Start with a shampoo that includes antifungal properties, such as pyrithione zinc, ketoconazole, and selenium disulfide. While it might not work wonders immediately, you may start to notice small improvements. Once dry, brush out the dandruff as much as you can. If that’s not enough, consider a deeper hair treatment for extra nourishment.

Alternatively, try out a home remedy like apple cider vinegar, coconut oil, aloe vera or baking soda. While dandruff can be frustrating, remember that it takes time to repair your scalp and regain control of your locks. All it takes is a little patience and some extra love.