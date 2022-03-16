‘I Love Hearing How Much Dhar Mann Videos Have Impacted People’s Lives’, Says Vinn Sander

Vinn Sander is one of those Indian names that has been making a mark of their own in the West and representing the Indian talent beautifully on screen. A film and TV actor by profession, Vinn is best known for his regular appearance in the short motivational videos from Dhar Mann Productions, including Coma, Be More Patient, Trust, Dispute and many more. It was in 2018 that he made the switch to the big screen in President Evil and followed it with a guest role in the horror film Fear and Desire.

The actor has been making a name for himself in the US, but he was born in Kerala and lived in Delhi for a few years before moving to the USA with his family. “I grew up in Colorado for most of my life and it was after college when I was able to move to Los Angeles to pursue acting. I loved watching films since I was very young but never thought I would be able to take it up as a career. After I graduated college, I was lucky enough to land a job in LA and that was the push I needed to pursue my dreams,” he shares.

But having Indian roots, one wonders why Vinn didn’t try his hand in Bollywood first. Mention that to him and he responds, “I never had a chance to pursue Bollywood due to the fact that I left for the US at a very young age.” However, he insists that he would love to act in a Bollywood project, if the opportunity presents itself. “Considering I left India at a young age, I wasn’t able to explore any opportunities in Bollywood yet. But if given one, I would love to work there.”

Talking about his most recognized work yet, Vinn asserts that working on Dhar Mann videos has been an incredible experience for him. “I am grateful to be a part of the Dhar Mann family. I love hearing how much these videos have impacted people’s lives. Dhar Mann has given me an amazing fan base and I plan to continue working on those projects while also auditioning and working on projects for film and television,” he concludes.