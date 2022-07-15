Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Maharashtra: Villages Near Bhatsa River Put On Alert Amid Heavy Rains In Thane

The administration in Maharashtra's Thane district has alerted people living on the banks of the Bhatsa river, as the water level is rising in the dam due to heavy rainfall, an official said.

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 9:18 pm

The administration in Maharashtra's Thane district has alerted people living on the banks of the Bhatsa river, as the water level is rising in the dam due to heavy rainfall, an official said on Friday.  

As per an official release, the water level in the Bhatsa dam was 134.08 meters at 5.30 pm, and the gates of the reservoir are likely to be opened anytime, which is likely to cause flooding in the nearby villages.

The administration has alerted the villages located on the banks of the river and Sapgaon on the Sahapur-Murbad road and near the Sapgaon bridge, the official said.

According to district authorities, 13 people have died in rain-related incidents in the district since June 1.

With the death of one Asif Alam Ansari of Bhiwandi, who drowned in the flood waters on Thursday, the toll of rain-related deaths has now gone up to 13, chief of the district disaster management cell Anita Javanjal said.

At least 1,050 people have been shifted to safer places due to waterlogging at Shahapur, Bhiwandi, and Ambernath and lodged in 11 camps, she said.

As many as 51 kutcha houses and 21 pucca houses partly collapsed in the rains and 12 kutcha houses were totally damaged, the official said.

The district recorded an average of 92.60 mm of rains in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Friday, with Sahapur recording a maximum of 115.30 mm.

The Ulhas and Jambulpada rivers had crossed the danger mark the official said.

