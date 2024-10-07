Egypt, Iraq, Jordon, Lebanon and Syria went to war with Israel between 1948 and 1949. When the war ended, Israel had extended its frontiers by controlling all of the Negev, which was earlier the border between Egypt and Palestine. The Six Day War of 1967 resulted in Israel defeating the armies of Egypt, Syria and repulsing Jordanian attacks. By the end of the war, Israel was in control of the Gaza Strip, the Sinai Peninsula, the West Bank and Jerusalem. The 1973 Yom Kippur War launched by Egypt and Syria, took Israel by surprise and would have been the first major defeat for Israel but for the intervention of the US on the side of Israel and the former Soviet Union backing Egypt and Syria. The peace talks that followed led to Israel returning a large portion of the territory captured in 1967, and to the 1979 peace deal between Egypt and Israel. The Sinai peninsula was returned to Egypt; Jordon, too, soon made peace with Israel and the Abraham Accords helped consolidate the gains.