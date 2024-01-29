Clad in vibrant pirate attire, revelers flocked to Tampa's waterfront on Saturday for the annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest, a tradition that has graced the city nearly every year since 1904. Led by the charismatic ‘Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla’, the invading pirates arrived in a flotilla of boats, ready to make their grand demand for the key to the city.

The Gasparilla Pirate Fest pays homage to the mythical pirate Jose Gaspar, whose existence lacks concrete evidence but has become a legendary figure associated with plundering ships and capturing hostages in the Gulf of Mexico from the 1780s to around 1821. The colorful tales of Gaspar's supposed exploits emerged in the early 1900s, initially featured in an advertising brochure for the Gasparilla Inn, located south of Tampa in Boca Grande. The festivity served as a dynamic promotion for the Inn, situated at the end of a rail line.