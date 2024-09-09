Khaled Al-Amri Transitioned From Albaik Worker To Full-Time Content Creator

Though Al-Amri dabbled in creative pursuits like photography, singing, and art, he was working at Albaik in various roles from 2017 to 2021. He spent time in multiple locations, including a mall outlet and Target, before deciding to leave his job. It was during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that Khaled made the bold decision to focus on TikTok full-time. His decision was fueled by a surge in popularity on the platform, giving him the financial stability to take the leap into content creation.