A Tapestry Of Memories: Remembering Crewel Art From Kashmir

"You must be enjoying what I say. Aren’t you?" He asked me, attentively listening and cherishing the beautiful pieces lying near his bukhari. I had the pleasure of asking him more about the same, and tirelessly he responded that once the design is finalised, it is drawn on tracing paper by professional tracers called Naquashbands. In Kashmir, the design is then printed on the base fabric using ink.

After the design is imprinted, the fabric is sent to the craftsmen, who start embroidering. In this embroidery, some of the conventional stitches used are stem, chain, and padded satin stitches made with a hook needle, or Aari. The Mughal emperors greatly supported the craft. As a result, it soon gained popularity and became an indigenous art form in Kashmir that was practiced by nobles from both India and Europe. "Thanks for helping me recall the bygone wonders of this art." He concluded, "Please pay my regards to your grandmother, and don’t forget to tell her that you still remember her possessiveness very well."