New Delhi (India), February 24: A business mobile app is demand of an hour that needs to be fulfilled by every business and as an expert Sachin Dev Duggal claims that no-code app development platform is the best way to create business app without coding complication and cost effective too.

The newest trend is to have one's own mobile app for a business. Yet in the last year, this environment has undergone a full makeover. Mobile app development will undoubtedly undergo some significant changes, according to tech wizard Sachin Dev Duggal, and these changes have already begun to take place in a subtle but noticeable way.

According to the statistics, no-code tool usage significantly increased between the beginning of 2020 and the beginning of 2022 by 82%. In fact, the bulk of no-code users began utilizing these technologies during the epidemic, with more than 4 in 5 having only recently used no-code for the first time.

Several important elements that contributed to this revolutionary shift in the app development industry include:

Effective Digital Transformation aspect

Businesses have been forced into the digital era by the current pandemic's dramatic impact on the global economy. And several firms saw collapses. Fast digitization is necessary because of this.

No Code, in the opinion of Sachin Dev Duggal a tech entrepreneur, provides a platform for digital transformation to assist them in keeping up with the changing market.

Low customizability

No-code systems often offer stiff templates with no customizability choices. As per Sachin Dev Duggal low-code platforms do allow you to implement some code and integrate other APIs, but customization options are still relatively restricted, and there may be integration problems. Low-code, no-code development may not be the best option for your company unless your main objective is to create a simple software devoid of bespoke features.

Advanced protection

Serial Tech Entrepreneur Sachin Duggal claims that the environment for No Code development is fully furnished with security mechanisms that are integrated with threat assessment, admin panels, and access control. Only authorized users are able to access work in progress with no-code advance security, guaranteeing data protection on both the stored and physical levels.

Streamlined prototypes

A no-code platform enables developers to construct useful and aesthetically pleasing apps by taking into consideration the foundations of coding and translating them into a straightforward drag-and-drop functionality. Sachin Duggal feels a prototype's goal is to provide straightforward digital goods that can explain the app's main concept to stakeholders and investors. Businesses may successfully express their key value proposition and concept through prototypes by using a no-code platform. More features can be added to the prototype later as the idea develops.

Integrations of APIs and databases

Connecting the front end and back end is crucial for a business. Several different API connectors, back-end services, and databases are included with a no coding platform. Sachin Dev Duggal asserts, the process of creating apps can be accelerated by these connections. A no-code platform's seamless integration skills are its fundamental competency. No code development gives you straightforward components to make integrating your API simple.

The market will want software development at least five times more than it will for IT in the future. No-code platforms were developed to assist businesses in improving development efficiency. To use it to its most advantage, you must be organized. No-code platforms are made to assist businesses in organizing their software development strategy ahead of time and utilizing best practices without complicated coding, hence accelerating time to market.