WADE ASIA Architecture Event also called WADE INDIA is happening in New Delhi on August 23, 24 and 25, 2024 at Yashobhoomi IICC, Dwarka, Delhi. Last year, spanning an impressive 3,00,000 square feet, the large-scale celebration of architecture and design in its eighth year had transcended geographical boundaries. Together with MATECIA building products exhibition it drew a diverse and influential gathering of influencers, buyers and industry professionals of more than 45000 visitors, hailing from over 600 towns and cities within India, and an astounding 20 countries worldwide. This year, it is further growing in length, breadth and market depth.
Vertica Dvivedi, founder of WADE INDIA and Director, MATECIA Exhibition shared, “The massive response is a testament to how WADE INDIA has become an integral part of everyone’s annual plan. As we shoulder added responsibilities, our heart is filled with pride to be able to serve the growing needs of design fraternity and industry!”
For building material brands and interior product companies, WADE ASIA design festival presented a unique opportunity to connect with the architects and designers shaping the future of Indian spaces. The event provided a platform to showcase their latest innovations, engage in meaningful dialogues, and build lasting partnerships that could drive growth and success.
In a world where knowledge is the new currency, this event drew remarkable attention. To garner new insights and business connections, 15,000 architects and designers eagerly flocked to the WADE’s Designs India Conference, WADE ArchiDesign Competition and WADE Awards. Simultaneously, they were excited to check out into the latest materials exhibited by more than 300 exhibitors.
MERINO Group was the presenting partner of the DESIGNS INDIA WADE ARCHITECTURE CONFERENCE. Hettich India was the WADE Speakers Lounge Partner. Greenply, Alstone Cladding, AFC Furniture and Everest partnered in facilitating the WADE Awards for Healthy & Safe Interiors, Fascinating Façade, Commercial Interiors, and Most Sustainable Projects respectively.
“The 2024 edition of the show will take place on the 23-24-25 August at Yashobhoomi, IICC in Dwarka near the New Delhi airport. Recently inaugurated by PM Modi, this venue is said to be India’s largest and latest convention and exhibition centre,” says Madhu Chowdhury, co-founder of WADE INDIA Architecture Festival.
WADE ASIA 2023 received strong support from various associations, including IIID (Institute of Indian Interior Designers), IIA (Indian Institute of Architects), CAPEXIL, BMTPC (Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council), NAREDCO MAHI and BAI (Builders Association of India). Additionally, the Council of Architecture served as the Awareness Partner for WADE.
There were more than 50 speakers, 150 jurors, 450 special guests, 3500+ delegates and more than 15000 architects & designers who have attended WADE INDIA and its concurrent events.
The two days of knowledge sessions included WADE’s signature panel discussions Business Intelligence in Design - Scaling up, Management & Finance, Masterclass with Mentors, Couple as Partners in life and work, and the WADE ASIA Change Makers.
"Ways Women Lead" assembled an extraordinary panel of pioneering women in the realms of architecture, design, and associated fields. Furthermore, "Creating a Universally Accessible Built Environment for Tomorrow's India" cast a luminous vision on the path towards a more inclusive and accessible future.
Top 200 Projects from India was presented LIVE at WADE INDIA by their principal architects and designers. This is a massive opportunity every year for all to learn about the design projects and also to connect with the architects behind the top projects.
AFC Furniture Solutions, Everest Industries, Alstone Cladding, and Greenply were partners of the WADE ArchiDesign Competition.
WADE ARCHIDESIGN COMPETITION 2023 received over 1150 nominations across different categories. Post the initial shortlisting, 200+ live presentations of shortlisted projects were presented before the 150+ jury members seated in 7 Rooms across different halls at the event. These Top Projects were from some of India’s Best Buildings and Interiors in the categories of Residential, Commercial, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Façade Design, Healthy & Safe Interiors, Best use of Colour, Best use of Lighting, and more.
Architects Sheila Sri Prakash and Chitra Vishwanath emerged as the winners of 6th edition of WADE AWARDS through nomination across two categories, WADE Lifetime Achievement Award and WADE Sustainability Champion. More than 50 women architects and designers were commemorated with the WADE ASIA Award across 23 categories.
Known for being the largest award platform for women in design & architecture in the world, the prestigious WADE ASIA Awards 2023 served as a testament to its role in honoring women, providing mega showcase of architectural products, and a networking ground for businesses.
For more information, visit: www.wadeasia.com
Email: hello@wadeasia.com
Instagram: @wadeindiaasia