WADE DESIGNS INDIA ARCHITECTURE CONFERENCE

There were more than 50 speakers, 150 jurors, 450 special guests, 3500+ delegates and more than 15000 architects & designers who have attended WADE INDIA and its concurrent events.

The two days of knowledge sessions included WADE’s signature panel discussions Business Intelligence in Design - Scaling up, Management & Finance, Masterclass with Mentors, Couple as Partners in life and work, and the WADE ASIA Change Makers.

"Ways Women Lead" assembled an extraordinary panel of pioneering women in the realms of architecture, design, and associated fields. Furthermore, "Creating a Universally Accessible Built Environment for Tomorrow's India" cast a luminous vision on the path towards a more inclusive and accessible future.

WADE ARCHIDESIGN PRESENTATION 2023

Top 200 Projects from India was presented LIVE at WADE INDIA by their principal architects and designers. This is a massive opportunity every year for all to learn about the design projects and also to connect with the architects behind the top projects.

AFC Furniture Solutions, Everest Industries, Alstone Cladding, and Greenply were partners of the WADE ArchiDesign Competition.

WADE ARCHIDESIGN COMPETITION 2023

WADE ARCHIDESIGN COMPETITION 2023 received over 1150 nominations across different categories. Post the initial shortlisting, 200+ live presentations of shortlisted projects were presented before the 150+ jury members seated in 7 Rooms across different halls at the event. These Top Projects were from some of India’s Best Buildings and Interiors in the categories of Residential, Commercial, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Façade Design, Healthy & Safe Interiors, Best use of Colour, Best use of Lighting, and more.

WADE ASIA AWARDS 2023

Architects Sheila Sri Prakash and Chitra Vishwanath emerged as the winners of 6th edition of WADE AWARDS through nomination across two categories, WADE Lifetime Achievement Award and WADE Sustainability Champion. More than 50 women architects and designers were commemorated with the WADE ASIA Award across 23 categories.

Known for being the largest award platform for women in design & architecture in the world, the prestigious WADE ASIA Awards 2023 served as a testament to its role in honoring women, providing mega showcase of architectural products, and a networking ground for businesses.

